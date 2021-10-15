Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration brings free backpack skin, exclusive motorbike, and more rewards

After the OB30 update, the Free Fire x Venom 2 partnership is the hot topic amongst Free Fire fans. Garena’s latest collaboration has made mobile gamers quite excited to find out what is in store for them.

The Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration events begin on 16 October and carry on until 24 October. Knight Clown, a popular data miner, recently unveiled quite a few rewards that turned out to be true when the developers made official announcements.

Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration rewards

Players can look at the list below and the respective missions that they have to accomplish to win the Free Fire x Venom 2 rewards:

1) Ghastly Venom Bundle

The Ghastly Venom Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

This bundle is also called We are Venom Streetwear and can be exchanged for Carnage tokens, acquired by completing the following missions:

Players will have to play three matches (any mode).

Mobile gamers have to eliminate five enemies.

Players will have to play the game for at least 60 minutes.

Free Fire gamers will have to enjoy one match with their friends.

2) Venom Backpack

The Venom Backpack (Image via Free Fire)

This backpack can be acquired very easily, as users only have to log in on 16 October. The backpack has three levels.

3) Carnage Helmet

The Carnage Helmet (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers need to play Free Fire for at least 60 minutes to get the Carnage Helmet for free. They will also get a Carnage token, as playing the game for an hour is one of the requirements to acquire these tokens.

4) Venom Motorbike

The Venom Motorbike (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers can take part in the Chaos Attack event to get the Venom Motorbike for free. Not much is known about the event, and they will learn more information once the events revolving around the Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration start.

5) Venom vs Carnage Crate

The Venom vs Carnage crate (Image via Garena Free Fire; Facebook)

The crate is also a free item released as a part of the Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration. Not much is known regarding how to obtain this reward.

