Full list of free rewards in Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass

With the launch of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42, a plethora of cosmetic items have been added to the game. Players can begin grinding missions that will enable them to earn badges to progress through the pass, in turn, getting their hands on exclusive cosmetics.
Players can upgrade to Elite Pass, which costs 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds to get all the rewards. On the other hand, the free variant does offer a number of rewards, but these appear to be less in contrast to the paid ones.
All the free rewards present in Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass
Here is a list of all the items that users can attain for free through the newly commenced pass in Free Fire:
- 0 Badges - 50 Gold
- 5 Badges - Breath of Death Avatar
- 10 Badges - 3x Scan
- 20 Badges - 1x Pet Food
- 30 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher
- 40 Badges - Fire Breath Vest
- 50 Badges - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 60 Badges - 1x Fragment Crate
- 70 Badges - 1x Discount Coupon
- 80 Badges - 1x Pet Food
- 85 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- 90 Badges - 300 Gold
- 100 Badges - Fire Claw T-Shirt
- 120 Badges - 3x Summon Airdrop
- 130 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher
- 140 Badges - 3x Resupply Map
- 145 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- 150 Badges - Crimson Claws Banner
- 160 Badges - 500 Gold
- 170 Badges - 1x Fragment Case II
- 180 Badges - 3x Bonfires
- 190 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 200 Badges - Fire Breath Backpack
- 205 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- 210 Badges - 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 220 Badges - 3x Bounty Token
- 225 Badges - 500x Universal Fragment
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Apart from these, users can attain several other items through the paid variant of the tier-based reward system. Players have time until 30 November 2021 to get all the rewards.