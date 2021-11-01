Full list of free rewards in Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass

With the launch of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42, a plethora of cosmetic items have been added to the game. Players can begin grinding missions that will enable them to earn badges to progress through the pass, in turn, getting their hands on exclusive cosmetics.

Players may purchase only one of these (Image via Free Fire)

Players can upgrade to Elite Pass, which costs 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds to get all the rewards. On the other hand, the free variant does offer a number of rewards, but these appear to be less in contrast to the paid ones.

All the free rewards present in Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass

Here is a list of all the items that users can attain for free through the newly commenced pass in Free Fire:

50 Gold will be rewarded to the players at 0 Badges (Image via Free Fire)

0 Badges - 50 Gold

5 Badges - Breath of Death Avatar

10 Badges - 3x Scan

20 Badges - 1x Pet Food

30 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher

Fire Breath Vest (Image via Free Fire)

40 Badges - Fire Breath Vest

50 Badges - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

60 Badges - 1x Fragment Crate

70 Badges - 1x Discount Coupon

80 Badges - 1x Pet Food

85 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box

90 Badges - 300 Gold

Fire Claw T-Shirt (Image via Free Fire)

100 Badges - Fire Claw T-Shirt

120 Badges - 3x Summon Airdrop

130 Badges - 1x Gold Voucher

140 Badges - 3x Resupply Map

145 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box

150 Badges - Crimson Claws Banner

160 Badges - 500 Gold

170 Badges - 1x Fragment Case II

180 Badges - 3x Bonfires

190 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Fire Breath Backpack (Image via Free Fire)

200 Badges - Fire Breath Backpack

205 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box

210 Badges - 3x Gold Royale Voucher

220 Badges - 3x Bounty Token

225 Badges - 500x Universal Fragment

Reward at 225 Badges in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from these, users can attain several other items through the paid variant of the tier-based reward system. Players have time until 30 November 2021 to get all the rewards.

