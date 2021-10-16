5 mistakes Free Fire players make in Solo vs Squad situations in BR mode

The Solo vs Squad mode in Free Fire Battle Royale is perhaps one of the most exciting and dangerous things a player can do. Going up against multiple squads as a solo player is no easy task. Many try, yet only a few succeed.

Nonetheless, there are ways to improve the odds in every match and help create a favorable outcome. However, before that can happen, gamers need to be aware of a few common mistakes that they should avoid while attempting Solo vs Squad.

Five errors to fix in Free Fire's Solo vs Squad BR mode

5) Not picking a character that's at max level

One major mistake users make during Solo vs Squad mode in Free Fire is not picking a max-level character. This can hamper the match in several ways and create a disadvantage for them.

Players need to ensure that whichever character they are using during a match should be at max level to reap the benefits. Only select a character that's not at max level if there is no other choice.

4) Using a random pet

Selecting the wrong Free Fire pet for the match will be as valuable as not having a pet at all. Knowing which one will complement a gamer's playstyle is vital in a Free Fire Solo vs Squad match.

If used correctly, pets can be powerful tools, and missing out on using them during challenging situations or misusing them will end badly for users. Much like selecting a max-level character, they should also choose pets at the max level to gain an advantage during matches.

3) Playing too aggressively

While playing too aggressively will work in a 1v1 or squad vs squad situation, trying the same in Solo vs Squad will not end well in Free Fire. The match dynamics change drastically, and those who try to play too aggressively will not make it far.

While an aggressive playstyle can be adopted for the match, players will have to adjust and adapt to survive. In situations like these, safe gameplay becomes a better option.

2) Attempting to fight an entire squad at once

Unlike 1v1 or squad vs squad, in solo vs squad rushing in to fight the entire team is a bad decision. Gamers will always be outnumbered and get eliminated due to the excessive firepower used against them.

Rather than rushing in to try and get kills, they should try and pick off opponents one at a time, either by using hit and run tactics or sniping from a safe distance.

1) Not looting properly early game

One of the most common mistakes players make in Free Fire, in general, is not looting enough during the early game. While this becomes an issue in regular BR matches, the problem is amplified when attempting Solo vs Squad.

Users must consider that they will be dealing with multiple squads in-game, so simply finding a weapon and looking for kills will not work. A lot of ammunition, medkits, tactical items, and other supplies will be needed in bulk to stand a chance of securing a Booyah.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

