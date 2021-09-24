How to rank up faster in solo mode in Garena Free Fire: Tips for beginners

Ranking up the tiers faster in the Garena Free Fire is a challenge that every gamer undertakes but only a handful achieve.

The path towards a successful rank-up in the solo mode is full of challenges. One small mistake results in a major slip-up and deducts considerable points from the gamers' tally.

Ranking up faster in the solo mode becomes easier as users gain experience. Free Fire is famous for regularly adding new players to the franchise, but these newbies have a tough time adjusting and ranking up faster.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to rank up faster in solo mode

1) Safe landing

Dropping into a safe landing spot is the first step towards ranking up faster. There are numerous POIs that enemies frequently visit. These locations are quite popular for intense action, and survival becomes a matter of luck.

Therefore, players should always choose a safe landing spot to survive longer to gather points to rank up faster.

2) Eliminate enemies

Battle Royale games emphasize survival along with the elimination of enemies. Therefore, users should gather proper loot and look out for enemies around the periphery.

Eliminating enemies will give them points that will be beneficial to rank up faster in the Free Fire.

3) Constantly change position

Although staying inside a building gives adequate cover and is relatively safer to survive, waiting for a longer duration at one place makes gamers vulnerable.

To keep opponents guessing their whereabouts, players should always be on the move and change their position. This will confuse and frustrate enemies and force them to commit mistakes.

4) Use utility items

Strategy plays a significant part in determining the result of a game. Free Fire games are not only won by weapons but by utility items as well. However, most gamers overlook this aspect and get eliminated easily.

This title offers several utility items such as grenades and gloo walls. These items should be used strategically to carry out eliminations or survive to gain more points to rank up faster.

5) Stay silent in the final zone

The final zone of Free Fire consists of the last remaining gamers confined within a small region. During this phase, players are required to keep their profiles low and move around stealthily.

A significant slip-up will expose their positions and make them vulnerable to enemy bullets. Users should keep this in mind and stay incognito in the final zone to gain more points and rank up faster.

