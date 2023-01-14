GamerFleet’s (Anshu Bisht) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The overwhelming success of Free Fire in India has compelled several influential YouTubers to create content related to the popular battle royale game. Anshu Bisht, better known as GamerFleet, is a famous personality within the Indian gaming scene who primarily posts videos related to Minecraft. He uploads videos related to other games as well, including Free Fire.

His primary channel Anshu Bisht features a total subscriber count of 3.72 million alongside a cumulative view count of more than 599 million. Anshu also has one million followers on his Instagram account. This article will take a closer look at his Free Fire ID and stats.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. GamerFleet’s stats and the images used below were taken from the MAX version of the game, which isn't banned in the country.

GamerFleet’s (Anshu Bisht) Free Fire ID and stats

GamerFleet’s (Anshu Bisht) Free Fire ID is 4053043381, and his IGN within the battle royale title is “FleemtuOG.” He is currently ranked at Bronze II and Bronze I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

The stats maintained by GamerFleet in Free Fire are given below:

BR Career

These are GamerFleet’s (Anshu Bisht) BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

GamerFleet has played 13 solo games in the battle royale title and obtained six Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 46.15%. He has accumulated 127 kills and 50 headshots, boasting an incredible K/D ratio of 18.14 and a headshot percentage of 39.37%. As for the duos mode, he hasn't played any matches yet.

In squad matches, Anshu Bisht has made a total of nine appearances with his team securing four wins, leading to a win percentage of 44.44%. With 47 kills and eight headshots, he possesses a K/D ratio of 9.40 and a headshot rate of 17.02%.

BR Ranked

These are GamerFleet’s (Anshu Bisht) BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, GamerFleet has only played a single solo match, which he won, retaining a win ratio of 100.00%. He obtained 14 kills with no headshots for a K/D ratio of 14.00 and a headshot rate of 0.00%.

Apart from this, the popular YouTuber has not played any ranked duo or squad mode matches.

Note: These Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (14 January 2023). The numbers are subject to change as and when GamerFleet plays more matches.

Monthly income

How much Anshu Bisht earns from his main channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade's reports, Anshu Bisht’s monthly income from YouTube lies between $8.2K and $131.2K. Similarly, the projected yearly earnings from his primary channel range from $98.4K to $1.6 million.

YouTube channel

GamerFleet began his journey in content creation several years ago, and started gaining prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that he has multiple YouTube channels, each of which has a unique assortment of content, has been a significant factor in his rapid rise to fame.

According to Social Blade, the primary Anshu Bisht channel has acquired 130 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. Over the same period of time, the total view count has expanded by 32.793 million.

He additionally runs three other channels – GamerFleet, Anshu Bisht Vlogs, and NotGamerFleet. Each of them boasts 2.55 million subscribers, 1.72 million subscribers, and 1.12 million subscribers, respectively.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes