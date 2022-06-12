Gaming Aura's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Abhishek Bisht, aka Gaming Aura, is a name that most Indian Free Fire community players will be aware of. The well-known figure is a caster featured in multiple top tournaments and also managed to win "Free Fire Caster Of The Year" in 2020 and 2021.

Aside from that, Gaming Aura has a YouTube channel with 1.01 million subscribers to his name. Through it, he provides various information and updates to the community, guides, and other content.

Here's a look at his in-game Free Fire MAX ID, rank and other details.

Gaming Aura's Free Fire MAX ID, rank and stats

Gaming Aura's Free Fire MAX ID is 152111745. He is placed in the Diamond III rank within the Battle Royale mode and Diamond II ranks in the Clash Squad mode.

As of today, the content creator's stats are:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has secured great lifetime stats and has over 800 wins in squad mode (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has featured in 2989 solo games and has 211 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 7.05%. With 6377 kills and 1432 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 22.46%.

In the duo mode, the player has remained unbeaten in 371 out of the 4694 matches, translating to a win rate of 7.90%. He has accumulated 12360 kills and has 3121 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 25.25%.

Abhishek Bisht has additionally played 6004 squad games and has come out on top on 819 occasions, leading to a win rate of 13.64%. At a K/D ratio of 2.88 and a headshot percentage of 24.64%, he has 14917 frags and 3676 headshots.

Ranked stats

The caster is yet to play a ranked solo game in the ongoing season of the game (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has competed in 28 ranked duo matches when speaking of the ongoing season. He has secured 35 kills with 13 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.25 and a headshot percentage of 37.14%.

The YouTuber has also played 78 squad games and has bettered his foes in 15, corresponding to a win rate of 19.23%. Gaming Aura has 223 kills and 87 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot percentage of 39.01%.

Note: The stats of Gaming Aura were recorded at the time of writing the article. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more matches in the game.

Gaming Aura's monthly income

Details about Gaming Aura's monthly and yearly earnings via YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Gaming Aura's monthly income from his channel is between $223 and $3.6K. In contrast, the yearly earnings range between $2.7K and $42.9K. (Image via Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Gaming Aura started posting content related to the game a few years back. There are presently more than 750 uploads on his channel, and they have cumulatively collected more than 86 million views. In that, the most-watched video has amassed over 874 thousand views.

Abhishek Bisht further runs three channels – Aura Vlogs, Aura Live, and Aura Gaming Esports. They possess 30.1 thousand, 65.3 thousand, and 7.84 thousand subscribers.

