Gaming Sanjib’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

The Indian Free Fire MAX community hosts many content creators who have worked hard to establish themselves on multiple platforms, with Gaming Sanjib being one among them. He is an upcoming YouTuber who regularly streams the battle royale title on his eponymous YouTube channel, which has 258k subscribers.

In addition to this, he also runs Sanjib Army (60.8k subscribers) and Ride with Sanjib (2.81k subscribers). Besides YouTube, the content creator has 3.7k followers on his Instagram handle.

What is Gaming Sanjib’s Free Fire ID?

Gaming Sanjib’s Free Fire ID is 254692952. The YouTuber heads a guild called GS Army, whose ID is 65060295. He maintains a Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 34 and has reached the Master tier in CS-Ranked Season 19.

His current set of Free Fire stats is as follows:

BR Career stats

Gaming Sanjib's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Sanjib has remained unbeaten in 255 of the 2,960 Solo matches, ensuing a win rate of 8.61%. He scored 6,865 frags while recording a K/D ratio of 2.54 in the mode.

The YouTuber has a better record in Duo, succeeding in 362 of the 3,131 matches, accruing a win rate of 11.56%. Similarly, he has amassed 6,256 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Lastly, he dominated in 1,832 of the 9,165 Squad games corresponding to a win rate of 19.98%. Gaming Sanjib has racked up 19,837 eliminations, registering a K/D ratio of 2.71.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming Sanjib's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has a 50% strike rate in two Solo games. He has also eliminated nine opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.

Gaming Sanjib has contested in five Duo contests and prevailed over the opposition three times, securing a win rate of 60%. He has 27 frags to his name, preserving a K/D ratio of 13.50.

The internet star has 20 Booyahs on his profile in the 86 Squad games during the BR-Ranked Season 34, boiling down to a win rate of 23.25%. He has decimated 452 opponents while averaging 6.85 kills per match.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. The numbers will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Gaming Sanjib's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates registered on Social Blade, Gaming Sanjib is reported to earn a monthly revenue between $94 and $1.5K. Similarly, the annual income forecast will likely be within the range of $1.1K to $18K.

YouTube channel

The content creator began the Gaming Sanjib channel in 2020 and has only around 250 uploads, accruing 3.75 million views. The channel has clocked 258k subscribers during this period.

The channel has garnered little attention from viewers lately, and as per Social Blade, the content creator has failed to gain a single subscriber in the last 30 days. However, his video views increased by 375.842k.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes