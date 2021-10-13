Gaming Tamizhan ID, income, real name, Free Fire stats, YouTube channel stats, and more

Ravichandra Vigneshwer is an Indian YouTuber and popular Free Fire content creator who regularly uploads game-related videos in Tamil. His channel, Gaming Tamizhan, boasts 2.7 million subscribers, while the overall views are around 277 million views.

The player has attained more than 60k subscribers and amassed more than 3.343 million views in the previous month.

What are Gaming Tamizhan's ID and Free Fire stats?

Gaming Tamizhan's (GT King) Free Fire ID is 287597612. His IGN is GT KIng, and the stats in Free Fire as of 13 October are:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has over 50k frags in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has participated in 18152 squad games, triumphing in 3611 and converting to a win percentage of 19.89%. He has secured 51572 frags, recording a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The player has attained first place in 160 duo games out of the 1794 matches, roughly equating to a win rate of 8.91%. With 3345 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 673 solo matches and has been unbeaten in 48 of these games, sustaining a win ratio of 7.13%. He has amassed 1448 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

GT King has not featured in the solo games (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has played 25 squad games in this ranked season and has registered six Booyahs, coming down to a win percentage of 24%. He has 117 frags, holding a K/D ratio of 6.16.

The streamer has played nine duo matches and racked up 35 kills but has not achieved victory yet. His K/D ratio is around 3.89.

The internet star is yet to participate in any solo games.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan's stats in Free Fire are recorded on 13 October, and these will change as he plays more matches.

Income

GT King has gained 60k subscribers in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Gaming Tamizhan's monthly earnings stand around $836 to $13.4K. The projection of his yearly income is between $10k and $160.5k.

YouTube

Gaming Tamizhan has been creating Free Fire videos since January 2019 and presently has 900 uploads on the channel. The most viral video on the channel also stands at 2.7 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer