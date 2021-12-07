Garena Free Fire diamonds hacks don’t work and can get your account suspended

Free Fire provides a diverse selection of attractive in-game items such as outfits, skins and more than entices the users. The fact that some of these items, such as characters, pets, and gun skins, provide an advantage on the battlefield only increases the temptation to buy them.

For the most part, players will need diamonds, a premium in-game currency that cannot be gained within the game but purchased through real money. Hence, many scramble for freebies and other options to earn in-game currency for free.

However, diamond hacks and mods can have dire implications for those gamers misled into using them.

Free Fire diamond hack leads to permanent ban

It is noteworthy that none of these diamond mods or hacks work in any situation. This is because the data for the currency is stored on the server-side, and the only way would be to procure it officially.

Garena Free Fire also has a zero-tolerance policy towards hacking and cheating. This means that gamers will be permanently banned from the game if they are involved in any form of cheating, including diamond hacks.

Modified game clients are also classified under cheating (Image via Free Fire)

According to the official website, using third-party applications or the modified game client to perform features that are not present is deemed cheating. As a result, players will be punished with a permanent ban.

These bans are applicable irrespective of account access, i.e., all accounts that have broken the rules will be banned without an option to appeal.

Accounts will be banned permanently (Image via Free Fire)

Hacks and mods also carry additional security risks. They often require access to sensitive information such as ID and password, which can often lead to loss of account access.

On the other hand, the so-called online diamond generators are bogus and fill the players' devices with ads or require some form of verification.

So, all in all, diamond hacks, mods, and generators can often lead to loss of account or a permanent ban. Thus, users are advised to avoid them altogether.

Instead, they can rely on a few legal methods such as Google Opinion Rewards and other GPT applications to earn in-game currency.

Edited by Ravi Iyer