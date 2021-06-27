Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Redemption process, website, rewards, and more

Most exclusive and premium items available in Free Fire can only be acquired by spending diamonds, so players are always looking for various means to get them for free.

Fortunately for these players, Garena keeps adding new events to the game and occasionally releases redeem codes. Each of these is made up of 12 characters that include both alphabets and numbers. As a result, using the redeem code is more effortless than obtaining the items from the events.

Free Fire redeem code: All you need to know

Website

The majority of Free Fire redeem codes have to be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site. This link will take the players to the dedicated webpage.

Redemption Procedure

It is very straightforward to obtain rewards through the use of redeem codes. The steps to claim the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Through the link given above, players need to visit the website indented to use the redeem code.

Log in using Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Step 2: To redeem the code, they must sign in to their Free Fire account through one of the given options. The following platforms are available: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Paste the redeem code intended for a particular region/server in the text field

Step 3: After signing in, players have to carefully enter all 12 characters of the redeem code in the text box.

Step 4: Next, users have to click the confirm button. In case of a successful redemption, a dialog box should appear on the screen informing the name of the reward. Press OK.

Step 5: The corresponding rewards will be sent to the respective IDs within a few hours. The items can be claimed through Free Fire’s mail section.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Rewards

Cupid Scar, rewards for one of the previous redeem code

Redeem codes can provide a wide range of vouchers like Vouchers, temporary and permanent gun skins, bundles, gloo wall skins, and emotes. Sometimes they even offer in-game currency diamonds.

Also read: Azure Dragon top up event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Errors

Guest users don’t have an option to utilize the code and consider linking their ID to one of their preferred methods.

This error means that the code has expired

Players trying to use the expired redeem code will face an error that will state that the code has expired or been redeemed.

Also, players cannot use a code that is intended for some other region as an error message will be displayed during the redemption process, reading, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly income, rank, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen