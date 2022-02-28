Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire MAX: What are the differences?

Ever since Free Fire was banned, Indian mobile gamers have shifted to Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the battle royale title. The massive increase in the player base has made the premium version of the Garena classic the most downloaded game in India. Sadly, iOS gamers are unable to enjoy the enhanced version as it has been removed from the Apple App Store.

One of the major advantages of shifting to the MAX version is that players have the independence to use their old Free Fire accounts due to the Firelink technology. Hence, they will not lose any of their in-game accessories due to the change.

Differences between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

Free Fire and its enhanced version are exactly similar in terms of gameplay. Hence, there is not much difference between the two. The only points of differentiation are the following aspects given below:

1) Graphics

The main motive to launch Free Fire MAX was to improve and give players an upgraded graphical experience. Sure enough, the game has Ultra HD resolutions.

The enhanced special effects will surely ensure that players have a more immersive experience than Free Fire. As per the description on the Google Play Store page of the game, the game has even smoother gameplay than that of Garena’s flagship title.

2) Device requirements

Many players are unable to enjoy the premium due to its high device requirements, hence, they are demanding an Indian version of Free Fire. The minimum device requirements for both the games are given below:

Free Fire MAX

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 0.96 GB

Free Fire

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 761 MB

While it can be seen that both games require the same operating device, the enhanced version of the battle royale game is not compatible with low-end devices.

