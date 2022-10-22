Garena launches 9th Magic Cube Mission in Free Fire MAX

Light Fest in Free Fire MAX (India server) is heading towards its peak day, and Garena has maintained the consistency of pushing new Diwali-themed events. Apart from the in-game events, Light Fest Livestream is also online, with players getting new hourly codes for free rewards.

However, Garena has also continued the streak of Magic Cube missions, and the ninth task is finally live in the game. According to the ninth Magic Cube mission, the Indian players are required to hit a certain number of headshots in Garena Free Fire MAX to claim 10 free Cube Fragments.

Ninth Magic Cube mission in Light Fest: A guide to claiming 10 Cube Fragments for free in Free Fire MAX

The ninth Magic Cube mission is now available in Free Fire MAX India server (Image via Garena)

Garena followed the schedule and released the new Magic Cube mission on Saturday, 22 October 2022. Like previous missions, the ninth one will also stay active in the game till the end of 23 October 2022. Thus, players have almost two days to complete the following task and claim 10 Cube Fragments via the ninth mission: Eliminate three opponents in Free Fire MAX by headshots

However, it is crucial to note that players will have to complete the mission in any ranked or casual mode (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf). If they can hit headshots in a custom room or at training grounds, it will not be a part of the mission's progress.

How to complete the ninth Magic Cube mission and claim free Cube Fragments?

How to claim free Cube Fragments via the ninth Magic Cube mission (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can complete the latest Magic Cube mission and claim the free reward(s):

Step 1: Find and open the game on your device and log in using your preferred method (platform attached to your FF/FF MAX ID).

Note: If you prefer the guest alternative to sign into the game, bind your account to a specific platform to avail of the synchronization feature. Remember, the same platform cannot be attached to two different Player IDs, so use a new (unused) social media account.

Step 2: Tap the game mode section available in the lobby.

Play any game mode to complete the latest Magic Cube mission (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Choose any game mode (ranked or casual) and start playing. You will need to hit three headshots to complete the ninth Magic Cube mission.

Step 4: Keep trying until you complete the task and return to the lobby after completion.

Step 5: In the lobby, tap the calendar icon to open the Events section.

Step 6: Under the "Light Fest" tab, choose "9: Headshot kills" to access the eighth Magic Cube mission.

Step 7: Click the claim button to get the 10 Cube Fragments.

Besides the ninth Magic Cube mission, also ensure to complete the ongoing eighth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX, which is expected to go offline by the end of 22 October 2022.

