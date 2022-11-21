Garena offering 50% discount on Free Fire MAX parachutes, loot boxes, and surfboards

Sales have been a common part of Free Fire MAX in the last few months, with the developers launching attractive offers that encourage gamers to purchase cosmetics from the in-game store. A limited-time promotional offer was recently introduced on the Indian server, and it offers parachutes, surfboards, and loot crates at a discounted price.

The prices of the items have been slashed by 50%, so this is a great opportunity for players to expand the in-game collection without breaking the bank. The Free Fire MAX offer will only be available for a single day, and players have to act quickly if they want to use it.

50% discount available on parachutes, surfboards, and more in Free Fire MAX

The developers regularly offer a 50% discount on items in the store in Free Fire MAX. The current offer features just under 40 surfboards, retailing between 49 and 149 diamonds after the sale.

The list of surfboard skins (Image via Garena)

The detailed list of skyboards is as follows:

Chrono’s Skyboard

The Magic Stick

KO Night Champion Belt

Cobra Skyboard

Maniacal Chainsaw

Goddess of War

Wasteland Survivor

Disease

Riot Academy

Prey and Predator

Slither Skyboard

Blood Bat

Malice Joker

Board of Sickness

Soul Reader

Swordsman Legends Skyboard

Double Skull

Mythological Ride

Death From Above

Mexico Independence Day

Ocean Joy

An Artist’s Escape

Death’s Ride

Punkster Skyboard

Hysterical Cable

Hunger

Vertigo

Wasteland Skyboard

Ocean Predator

Killer Mind

Glider

Fiery Flames

Spikey Spine Skyboard

Surfing Through the Stars

Songkran Skyboard

Yellow Strike

Soul Crusher

Priestess’ Fox

Rapper Underworld Skyboard

35 parachute skins are available during the sale (Image via Garena)

Similarly, 35 parachute skins are also up for grabs, all of which are available for 99 diamonds after the discount. The parachute skins available are as follows:

Arctic Flames

Beast in the Sky

Blood Reigning

Captain Summer

Cobra Attack

Cobra Strike

Death Incoming

Draconic Invasion

Enter Chrono

Falling Star

Gemini

Head Hunting

Hunter in the Sky

Join the Carnival

Legend of the Swordsmen

Melody Blast

Rapper Underworld Parachute

Rebel Academy

Shark Attack

Flame Draco

Spirit of War

Street Dominance

Superstar Parachute

The Death Skull

The Maniacs Parachute

Wasteland Frontier

Wings of the Devil

Autumn

Bolt

Clear Skies

Ebi

Snow

Spring

Summer

Winter

A variety of loot boxes can be availed at a discount (Image via Garena)

A diverse collection of loot boxes is also up for grabs at a fraction of the price in Free Fire MAX. Depending on the rarity, these are priced at 49, 99, or 149 diamonds. The following loot boxes are part of the event:

Feral Fantasy Loot Box

Otherworldly

Volcano Loot Box

Warrior’s Loot

Draco Cave Loot Box

Blood Coffin

Shark Attack Loot Box

Knockout Loot Box

Maniac’s Jinx

Zombie Corpse

Swordsman Legends Loot Box

Wooden Horse Loot Box

Spikey Spine Loot Crate

Underworld Boombox

Superstar Loot Box

Bunny Egg Loot Box

Vampiric

The Clown’s Laugh

Box of Balance

Kneel and Apologize

New Year Loot Box

Loot Crate

Beach Crate

Recycling Box

Booyah!!!

Kill Box

Jack-in-the-Box

Winterlands Loot Box

Fight or Flight

Hunter’s Trophy

Portal Reactor Loot Box

The discount is automatically applied to items in the in-game store, and you only have to proceed with the purchase. If you do not have sufficient diamonds at the moment, you can wait for the next sale in the game since these are regular events in Free Fire MAX.

