Garena offering 50% discount on Free Fire MAX parachutes, loot boxes, and surfboards

Sales have been a common part of Free Fire MAX in the last few months, with the developers launching attractive offers that encourage gamers to purchase cosmetics from the in-game store. A limited-time promotional offer was recently introduced on the Indian server, and it offers parachutes, surfboards, and loot crates at a discounted price.
The prices of the items have been slashed by 50%, so this is a great opportunity for players to expand the in-game collection without breaking the bank. The Free Fire MAX offer will only be available for a single day, and players have to act quickly if they want to use it.
50% discount available on parachutes, surfboards, and more in Free Fire MAX
The developers regularly offer a 50% discount on items in the store in Free Fire MAX. The current offer features just under 40 surfboards, retailing between 49 and 149 diamonds after the sale.
The detailed list of skyboards is as follows:
- Chrono’s Skyboard
- The Magic Stick
- KO Night Champion Belt
- Cobra Skyboard
- Maniacal Chainsaw
- Goddess of War
- Wasteland Survivor
- Disease
- Riot Academy
- Prey and Predator
- Slither Skyboard
- Blood Bat
- Malice Joker
- Board of Sickness
- Soul Reader
- Swordsman Legends Skyboard
- Double Skull
- Mythological Ride
- Death From Above
- Mexico Independence Day
- Ocean Joy
- An Artist’s Escape
- Death’s Ride
- Punkster Skyboard
- Hysterical Cable
- Hunger
- Vertigo
- Wasteland Skyboard
- Ocean Predator
- Killer Mind
- Glider
- Fiery Flames
- Spikey Spine Skyboard
- Surfing Through the Stars
- Songkran Skyboard
- Yellow Strike
- Soul Crusher
- Priestess’ Fox
- Rapper Underworld Skyboard
Similarly, 35 parachute skins are also up for grabs, all of which are available for 99 diamonds after the discount. The parachute skins available are as follows:
- Arctic Flames
- Beast in the Sky
- Blood Reigning
- Captain Summer
- Cobra Attack
- Cobra Strike
- Death Incoming
- Draconic Invasion
- Enter Chrono
- Falling Star
- Gemini
- Head Hunting
- Hunter in the Sky
- Join the Carnival
- Legend of the Swordsmen
- Melody Blast
- Rapper Underworld Parachute
- Rebel Academy
- Shark Attack
- Flame Draco
- Spirit of War
- Street Dominance
- Superstar Parachute
- The Death Skull
- The Maniacs Parachute
- Wasteland Frontier
- Wings of the Devil
- Autumn
- Bolt
- Clear Skies
- Ebi
- Snow
- Spring
- Summer
- Winter
A diverse collection of loot boxes is also up for grabs at a fraction of the price in Free Fire MAX. Depending on the rarity, these are priced at 49, 99, or 149 diamonds. The following loot boxes are part of the event:
- Feral Fantasy Loot Box
- Otherworldly
- Volcano Loot Box
- Warrior’s Loot
- Draco Cave Loot Box
- Blood Coffin
- Shark Attack Loot Box
- Knockout Loot Box
- Maniac’s Jinx
- Zombie Corpse
- Swordsman Legends Loot Box
- Wooden Horse Loot Box
- Spikey Spine Loot Crate
- Underworld Boombox
- Superstar Loot Box
- Bunny Egg Loot Box
- Vampiric
- The Clown’s Laugh
- Box of Balance
- Kneel and Apologize
- New Year Loot Box
- Loot Crate
- Beach Crate
- Recycling Box
- Booyah!!!
- Kill Box
- Jack-in-the-Box
- Winterlands Loot Box
- Fight or Flight
- Hunter’s Trophy
- Portal Reactor Loot Box
The discount is automatically applied to items in the in-game store, and you only have to proceed with the purchase. If you do not have sufficient diamonds at the moment, you can wait for the next sale in the game since these are regular events in Free Fire MAX.