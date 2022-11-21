Itz Kabbo Free Fire ID, stats, headshot rate, monthly income, and more

Itz Kabbo is one of Bangladesh's many successful Free Fire content creators. His eponymous channel has over 2.63 million followers and is a great place for gamers to watch fun videos related to Garena's battle royale title.

Following the success of his first channel, the content creator created two other channels: Itz Kabbo Shorts (67.4k subscribers) and Itz Kabbo Gang (265k subscribers). He also has 100k followers on his Instagram handle.

Itz Kabbo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Itz Kabbo's Free Fire ID is 228197025. The YouTuber's stats as of November 21, 2022 are outlined below:

BR Career stats

Itz Kabbo's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Itz Kabbo has remained undefeated in 205 out of 1807 solo matches, accumulating a win rate of 11.34%. He has secured 5092 eliminations with 1405 headshots, scoring a K/D ratio of 3.18 and a headshot rate of 27.59%.

He has won 414 games out of 2207 duo matches, attaining a win rate of 18.75%. Itz Kabbo has accrued 5233 frags with 1049 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.92 and a headshot rate of 20.05%.

Itz Kabbo has also featured in 16697 squad matches and has prevailed over the opposition 5961 times, retaining a win rate of 35.70%. He has 56290 eliminations under his belt and has racked up 12865 headshots, translating into a K/D ratio of 5.24 and a headshot rate of 22.85%.

BR Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Bangladeshi star has played 55 solo matches and acquired only one win in the process, converting to a win rate of 1.81%. He has taken down 132 opponents, with 57 headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 2.44 and a headshot rate of 43.18%.

Itz Kabbo has also played a single duo game but is yet to attain a win this season. The star player has chalked up eight eliminations and three headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 8 and a headshot rate of 37.50%.

He has 21 Booyahs in 150 squad encounters, translating to a win rate of 14%. With 595 eliminations and 182 headshots, he has retained a K/D ratio of 4.61 and a headshot rate of 30.59%.

Note: The images and stats used in the article have been retrieved from Free Fire MAX. These are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Itz Kabbo's guild details (Image via Garena)

Itz Kabbo is a member of the BDarmy 71 guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 60292437. The Bangladeshi star is ranked Heroic in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 30 and Silver 2 in the CS-Ranked Season 16.

Estimated monthly income

Itz Kabbo's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the stats by Social Blade, the content creator likely earns an estimated monthly income between $2.7K and $43.9K. Similarly, the website predicts annual income ranging between $33K and $527.4K.

YouTube income

Free Fire players from Bangladesh regularly watch the Itz Kabbo channel for engaging game-related videos. The channel has more than 1050 videos that have a total of over 443 million views.

Itz Kabbo had only a few thousand subscribers in early 2020 but ended the year with more than 400k subscribers. Earlier this year, the channel crossed a subscriber count of 2.5 million.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has garnered 40k subscribers and gained 10.987 million views in the last 30 days alone.

