Garena provides 50% discount on Free Fire MAX melee weapons

After running multiple sales on emotes, the Gift Shop, Luck Royale, and pets, Garena has come up with a brand new promotion on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. This time around, melee weapons are in the spotlight and players can purchase them for half their original price.

All cosmetic items and skins in the battle royale title have good value, and the melee skins are no different. Although these are not in the highest demand, gamers are always looking for opportunities to acquire skins and expand their existing collection. As such, this 50% discount offer makes these items even more accessible to the community.

How to get melee weapon skins in Free Fire MAX at a 50% discount

All the melee weapon skins within the Free Fire MAX store on the Indian server are available at a 50% discount. Like most discount offers, it will only be available for a single day, which is why interested players must make use of this opportunity as quickly as possible. The skins are priced between 49 diamonds and 249 diamonds, a relatively affordable price for most players looking for interesting cosmetics.

The list of items available at the 50% discount, along with their corresponding prices, is as follows:

Melee skins are available at a 50% discount (Image via Garena)

Katana – Indigo Burn at 199 diamonds

Katana – Snow Doom at 199 diamonds

Scythe of Snow at 199 diamonds

Katana – Season of Pink at 99 diamonds

Knockout Swing at 149 diamonds

Keyboard Slasher at 249 diamonds

Cyber Blade at 149 diamonds

Golden Blade at 49 diamonds

The Viking at 49 diamonds

Pan – Cyber Bounty Hunter at 49 diamonds

Catastrophe Slasher at 149 diamonds

Guitar Basher at 249 diamonds

Steps to purchase melee weapon skins at a 50% discount

You can follow the steps given below to purchase melee weapon skins in Free Fire MAX at a 50% discount:

Click on the store option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open your account in Free Fire MAX and select the store option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Armory and then click on the melee section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the armory section from the horizontal menu and then head to the melee section.

A list of available melee weapon skins will now appear on your screen.

Step 3: Select a desired skin and hit the purchase button.

Confirm the purchase to receive the melee weapon skin (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A purchase confirmation dialog box will appear on the screen, prompting you to confirm your order and apply any available coupons.

Step 5: Click on the button with the diamond icon to complete the purchase. The required number of diamonds will be deducted and you will receive the gun skin immediately.

You can equip this new melee skin from the weapon section of the battle royale title. If you don't have a sufficient amount of diamonds at the moment, you need not worry. Generally, these sales are not one-offs, and Garena regularly drops promotional offers in their popular battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes