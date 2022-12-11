Garena releases new Evil Howler AN94 in Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

Free Fire MAX fans have rejoiced with the new AN94 - Evil Howler Evo skin launch on the Indian server. As previously suggested by the leaks, the new skin has been introduced through Faded Wheel, a popular luck royale in the community.

You will have to spend diamonds in the Faded Wheel to make spins and receive the Evo gun skin, a permanent backpack, and other attractive cosmetics. Unlike the regular Faded Wheel, it has a longer duration as it will be available from December 11, 2022, to January 17, 2023.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel, featuring Evil Howler AN94, starts on the Indian server

Faded Wheel is among the most preferred Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX, and Garena releases and relaunches the Evo gun skin through it. This makes the acquisition more accessible for the community in general.

This time around, the prize pool of the event features the following rewards:

Prize pool of the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

AN94 – Evil Howler

Howler Trio Backpack

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Blazzed Night Parachute

Pumpkin Bomb grenade

FAMA Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Evil Howler (Blue) Token Box

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Evil Eye (AN94)

However, you cannot acquire all the items since you must remove two before making the spins. Additionally, once attained, the items are not repeated. Thus, the overall prospect of acquiring the grand prize increases after every spin.

However, the developers compensate for this with an increase in the spin prices. The current drawing cost is as follows: 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Steps to make spins and receive rewards

Step 1: Access the Faded Wheel section in Free Fire MAX from the Luck Royale section.

Remove two items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select two unwanted prizes by clicking on the bottom left corner of the prize icon.

Spend diamonds to get one reward at random (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards.

Free Fire MAX Evil Howler AN94 gun skin

The various levels of the gun skin (Image via Garena)

This Evo gun skin has a similar set of features to what it was with the previous ones. It provides a hit effect, a kill effect, a special ability, and more. These are gradually unlocked as the skin levels up. The specifics are as follows:

Level 2: Kill announcement and Upgrade Attributes [Cost: 30x Evil Eye (AN94)]

Kill announcement and Upgrade Attributes [Cost: 30x Evil Eye (AN94)] Level 3: New look [Cost: 60x Evil Eye (AN94)]

New look [Cost: 60x Evil Eye (AN94)] Level 4: Hit Effect and Upgrade Attributes [Cost: 120x Evil Eye (AN94)]

Hit Effect and Upgrade Attributes [Cost: 120x Evil Eye (AN94)] Level 5: Kill Effect and Firing Effect [Cost: 240x Evil Eye (AN94)]

Kill Effect and Firing Effect [Cost: 240x Evil Eye (AN94)] Level 6: New Look and Unlock Abilities [Cost: 400x Evil Eye (AN94)]

New Look and Unlock Abilities [Cost: 400x Evil Eye (AN94)] Level 7: Exclusive Emote and New Look [Cost: 600x Evil Eye (AN94)]

Exclusive Emote and New Look [Cost: 600x Evil Eye (AN94)] The overall cost of upgrading the Evo gun skin comes down to 1450 Evil Eye tokens which will cost at least a few hundred additional diamonds. Without upgrading the skin, you cannot enjoy these perks, and the gun skin will be relatively ineffective.

