Garena reveals Free Fire OB35 update rewards: Diamond Royale voucher and more items

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update’s announcement has renewed enthusiasm among gamers. It will introduce a new character, a firearm, along with many adjustments and UI tweaks to make Garena’s offering even better than it currently stands.

As it is customary with the title’s update, the developers have announced the rewards as an added incentive for players to download the patch. The prizes for the upcoming patch include multiple vouchers, Universal fragments, and more.

Garena to provide Diamond Royale vouchers and other rewards for Free Fire MAX OB35 update

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update is scheduled for 20 July, and the developers have multiple rewards in store to encourage users to download it.

They have released a teaser for the event called Update & Login Reward, which will run from 20 July to 23 July. It offers multiple rewards upon updating to a new patch and signing in for prizes.

The event and its rewards (Image via Garena)

It offers two sets of rewards which include the following:

Login 1 day to receive – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022), 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022), and 2x Pet Food

Login 1 day to receive – 150x Universal Fragment

Since players must sign in for a single day following the update, they must seize this chance, allowing them to save a few hundred diamonds that they would otherwise spend on spins in the Luck Royale.

Steps to collect the rewards

Gamers can follow the steps below to collect the rewards within Free Fire MAX.

Step 1: They will have to update their game on 20 July and wait for the maintenance to end.

Open the events within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the servers are online again, users can sign in to their accounts and access the event section by clicking on the calendar option on the right side of the screen.

Click the claim button to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they can select the Update & Login Reward section in the Battle in Style event tab. Readers can click the claim button beside the corresponding set of rewards to attain the items.

They will need to use the voucher by 31 August from the respective Luck Royale section, as these will expire.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update content

Garena has already teased a set of rewards on their official handles that will make their way into the battle royale title as part of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. The list includes:

New Bizon SMG is a powerful gun but with less stability

Character adjustment – Miguel

Weapon adjustment – G36, M24, M1887, Famas-III, Scar, M14-III, and UMP

Map adjustment for Clash Squad (Council Hall and The Maze on Kalahari)

War Chest Rework, allowing players to reroll items in War Chest

Gamers can wait for the patch notes to learn more about the content.

