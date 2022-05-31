GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in May 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, often known as GT King, is a content creator from India recognized for his content dedicated to Garena Free Fire. He runs the YouTube channel Gaming Tamizhan and has been regularly streaming and uploading videos related to the game in Tamil.

He currently holds an enormous subscriber count of 3.25 million, and his videos have received a total of over 393.163 million views.

GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID is 287597612. At the time of writing, the content creator was ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Diamond IV in the CS-Ranked mode.

These are his stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has participated in 678 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 48 matches, retaining a win rate of 7.07%. He has 1452 kills and 288 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 19.83%.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in 161 out of 1802 appearances, resulting in a win rate of 8.93%. With 3387 frags and 771 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.06 and a headshot percentage of 22.76%.

Gaming Tamizhan has also engaged in 18281 squad matches and has come out on top on 3639 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 19.90%. He has 52027 kills and 11241 headshots, along with a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot percentage of 21.61%.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, GT King has featured in three duo matches and has one first-place finish, converting to a win rate of 33.33%. He has notched 27 kills with a K/D ratio of 13.50 and has seven headshots for a headshot percentage of 25.93%.

Ravichandra Vigneshwar has participated in 38 squad games and has 16 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 42.10%. He has 141 kills and 40 headshots with a K/D ratio of 6.41 and a headshot percentage of 28.37%.

He is yet to play any solo ranked games.

CS-Career

Gaming Tamizhan's CS stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has played 5020 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has secured 3391 victories for a win rate of 67.55%. He has bagged 25995 kills, out of which 9561 are headshots, translating to a KDA of 2.34 and a headshot percentage of 36.78%.

Note: GT King's stats in Free Fire MAX will change as he plays more matches in the game.

GT King’s monthly income

Gaming Tamizhan's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, his monthly income from the YouTube channel lies between $5.3K and $84.9K. His yearly earnings are stated to be in the range of $63.6K and $1 million.

YouTube channel

Since beginning a career in content creation on YouTube, Gaming Tamizhan has uploaded a wide range of content related to the game. The oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2019, and there are currently more than 1060 uploads on the Gaming Tamizhan channel.

Apart from the primary channel, he also runs two other channels named Gaming Tamizhan Official and Vloggers Tamizhan.

