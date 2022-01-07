Guide to get invisible IGN and colorful signature in Free Fire

There are many trends when it comes to IGN, signature, and guild names in Free Fire. Several content creators and influencers use distinctive names, often invisible ones. They also use a colorful and unique signature, and hence many fans follow them.

Getting an invisible IGN and a colorful signature in Free Fire are two different tasks. Many gamers are unaware of the exact procedure, so detailed instructions have been provided. However, it is worth noting that players may alter their signatures for free, whereas changing their IGN is sometimes costly.

Getting invisible IGN and colorful signature in Free Fire

Invisible name

To set up an invisible name, users will require Unicode 3164 along with superscript characters. Users should strictly follow all the steps given below to get an invisible name:

Step 1: Gamers should visit one of the websites that offer Hangul filler and paste it into the 'Notes' application within their devices.

Unicode 3164 has to be copied by players (Image via Compart.com)

Step 2: Next, users must access a website offering them a service of converting the font to superscript. They can create multiple letters in this format and paste them below the other after U+3164.

Step 3: Once players have a few characters after the Unicode, they can copy it all.

Step 4: Subsequently, users can access the profile and click the edit option beside the IGN and paste it in the new nickname field.

Players can tap on the blue diamond button to change their IGN.

Colorful signature

The developers added a feature for signatures with the Free Fire OB26 update, which revamped the entire profile UI. Players can utilize a number of symbols and colors while setting the signature using Hex codes.

However, before proceeding, it is essential to note that users themselves will not be able to view colorful signatures on their profiles. It will still be visible to other gamers who visit their profile.

Steps to get a colorful signature

Step 1: Users should access their profiles within Free Fire and subsequently press the gear option beside their personal name badge. A player information box will appear on the screen.

Step 2: Players must tap on the edit option on the corner of the signature text area.

Gamers will have to enter the hex code in square brackets (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, gamers should enter the desired text along with the specified Hex code. They can find these codes readily available on the internet.

Edited by Shaheen Banu