Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes on official Redemption Site today (31 October 2021)

Free Fire redeem codes allow players to get their hands on exciting accessories and in-game items for free. Since items offered with the Battle Royale title require them to be bought using gold coins or diamonds, players often fail to acquire them.

To use the redeem code successfully, players must go to the official Free Fire redemption site and enter the code. Take a look at the guide given below to get a better idea.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes successfully

Players will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official rewards redemption website.

Step 2: Log in using Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, or Twitter.

Step 3: Enter the code in the text box that appears.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, a message will appear on the screen confirming it.

Step 5: Head over to their in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

Redeem codes for today(31 October 2021)

The active redeem codes for today are given below:

Incubator Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

YXPZ7FSHJMDX – 1x Incubator Voucher for the European server.

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Ani Gaming; YouTube)

93Z3QZ4RE52H - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate for the European server.

Paleolithic (Mask) (Image via Free Fire)

FFESP5M4QWCH – 1x Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate and Paleolithic (Mask) for the Indonesian server.

Note: If the above codes do not work, it has likely expired. Players have no option but to wait for the next set of codes to arrive. If they want to acquire the same rewards, they will have to head over to the in-game store to purchase them.

Disclaimer: Free Fire players must remember that redeem codes are meant for a particular region. If the same redeem code is used on a different server, it will not work.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha