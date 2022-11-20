GW Manish Free Fire ID, real name, stats, monthly income, and more

Manish Dewangan, more commonly known in the Free Fire community as GW Manish, is a prominent gaming content creator from India. He currently has 4.07 million subscribers on his channel and 200 thousand followers on Instagram, which is a clear testament to his mass popularity.

The internet personality further runs three other channels on YouTube – Mr Manish, GW MANISH VLOGS, and WITH MANISH. As of this writing, they possess subscriber counts of 424 thousand, 247 thousand, and 23 thousand, respectively.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country must avoid playing the game. The stats and images used below are from FF MAX, which wasn't among the suspended applications.

GW Manish's Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

GW Manish's Free Fire ID is 663844446. He is ranked Bronze I in both the primary game modes, i.e., Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

The stats maintained by GW Manish inside Garena Free Fire are provided below:

BR Career

GW Manish's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has participated in 1394 solo games and has 64 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 4.59%. He has accumulated 2225 kills and 379 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 17.03%.

The content creator has also played 4233 duo matches and won 391 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 9.23%. With 9263 eliminations and 1504 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot rate of 16.24%.

Manish Dewangan has made 5047 appearances in the squad mode and has precisely 700 victories, retaining a win ratio of 13.86%. There are 11742 kills and 1982 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 16.88%.

BR Ranked

GW Manish's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has not played any ranked games within solo, duo, and squad game modes in the ongoing ranked season of Garena Free Fire.

CS Career

GW Manish's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Regarding the Clash Squad game mode, GW Manish has played 3722 matches and 1997 victories, leading to a win rate of 53.65%. He has 20309 kills and 7752 headshots, upholding a KDa of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 38.17%.

Note: GW Manish's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (20 November 2022). The ones listed above are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

GW Manish's YouTube income

Earnings of GW Manish (Image via Social Blade)

GW Manish's estimated monthly YouTube earnings lie between $4.9K and $78.1K. Meanwhile, the content creator's projected yearly income is between $58.6K and $937.2K.

YouTube channel

Manish Dewangan has consistently posted videos related to Free Fire on his YouTube channel. He has found great success in recent years as his channel has substantially grown.

The internet star presently has 1116 uploads to his name, and they have netted him more than 877 million views. Out of all the uploads, the most-watched one has gained 45 million views.

The last month has been great for GW Manish, as his subscriber count has risen by 50 thousand. The content creator's overall view count increased by 19.524 million within the same period.

