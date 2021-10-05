Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, monthly earnings, real name, and more in October 2021

Sujan Mistri, popularly recognized as Gyan Sujan, is an Indian gaming content creator who primarily makes videos about Garena Free Fire. He has amassed huge numbers over the last few years, becoming one of the top YouTubers who create videos around the battle royale title.

His YouTube channel Gyan Gaming has over 12 million subscribers, alongside a total of 1.66 billion views. In addition to this, the internet star has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167. Here are Gyan Gaming's stats in Free Fire as of today, 5 October 2021:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has incredible lifetime stats in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has taken part in 18681 squad matches and has bettered his opponents in 6664, having a win percentage of 35.67%. With 66203 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 5.51.

The content creator has 2219 duo games to his name and has 509 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 22.93%. He has accumulated 6064 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Finally, he has played 1397 solo matches and has 159 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 11.38%. In the process, he has 2348 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has not played any ranked solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 180 squad games and has come out on top on 45 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 25.00%. He has racked up 950 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Apart from this, Gyan Sujan has played one duo match.

Gyan Gaming hasn't played any solo matches in the ongoing ranked season.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of Gyan Sujan (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Gaming's estimated monthly earnings from his channel are between $257K to $4.1 million, according to Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan runs the YouTube channel Gyan Gaming, as mentioned above. Before switching to Free Fire, he made content related to Clash of Clans and a few other games.

Also Read

His YouTube channel currently features around 2127 videos. Out of them, the most-viewed one has accumulated over 22 million views.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Gyan Gaming plays more games in Free Fire

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish