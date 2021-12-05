Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID stats, earnings, guild, and rank in December 2021

Sujan Mistri, better known by his in-game name Gyan Sujan, is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs the renowned YouTube channel - Gyan Gaming - where he regularly uploads content related to the battle royale title.

Presently, he possesses a massive subscriber count of approximately 13.1 million with 1.82 billion views combined. Gyan Gaming also holds 1.6 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild and rank

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. He is a member of the “GyanGaminGG” guild, whose ID is 61721403.

He is placed in the Heroic tier in the current BR ranked season. When it comes to Clash Squad, he is in Silver 1.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming appeared in 19125 squad games and outclassed his enemies in 6829, equating to a win percentage of 35.70%. He has racked up 68705 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Meanwhile, he has played 2231 matches in the duo mode and has 510 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 22.85%. He has accumulated 6095 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator has featured in 1434 solo games and has 159 Booyahs, having a win ratio of 11.08%. With 2363 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has 136 wins in the 339 squad matches in the current ranked season, converting to a win rate of 40.11%. He has notched 1913 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.42.

Coming into duo mode, he has played only one game and has secured the win, killing nine enemies for a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Finally, Gyan Sujan has competed in 73 solo games and has six frags with a K/D ratio of 0.08.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as he plays more games.

Earnings

Earnings of Gyan Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings on Social Blade are mentioned in the range of $20K - $319.9K and $239.9K - $3.8 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistri has been running his channel – Gyan Gaming – for several years and has acquired a large following. He is one of the top five Indian Free Fire content creators in terms of subscribers.

In the previous 30 days alone, he has gained 700 thousand subscribers and 79.97 million views on YouTube.

Edited by Srijan Sen