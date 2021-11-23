Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID stats, real name, guild, monthly income, and best videos

Sujan Mistri, popular in the Free Fire community as Gyan Sujan or Gyan Gaming, is among the top five Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube in terms of subscriber count. He regularly streams battle royale and has recently joined the Booyah platform.

He has surpassed 13 million subscribers, while all the combined video views stand at 1.794 billion. Gyan Gaming has recorded tremendous growth in the last 30 days, adding 700k subscribers, while the total viewership stands at 82.546 million.

Gyan Gaming’s (Gyan Sujan) Free Fire ID and in-game stats

The notable content creator’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. He is a member of the "GyanGamingGG" guild. Gyan Gaming’s lifetime stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has a K/D ratio of 5.57 in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has competed in 19014 squad games while attaining Booyah in 6782 of them, eventually reducing to a win percentage of 35.66%. He has accumulated 68131 frags as his K/D ratio stands at 5.57.

The player has taken part in 2226 duo matches and got the better of his opponents in 510 games, upholding a win ratio of 22.91%. With 6093 eliminations combined, the internet star maintains a kill-to-death ratio of 3.54.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1426 solo matches and come out on top on 159 occasions, earning him a win rate of 11.15%. In this mode, he maintains a kill tally of 2358 along with a K/D ratio of 1.86.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has 1346 kills in 238 squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has contented in 238 squad matches and triumphed in 89 games, equaling a win rate of 37.39%. He possesses 1346 frags and retains a K/D ratio of 9.03.

He has participated in one duo game and maintains a 100% win rate with nine kills at a K/D ratio of 9.

Coming to the solo games, he has made 63 appearances but has not earned a win and only has three kills.

Note: Gyan Gaming Free Fire stats will vary as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming's growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Gyan Gaming’s expected earnings from his YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $20.6K - $330.2K.

YouTube channel and the best videos

Gyan Gaming has been uploading videos to his YouTube channel for more than three years now, and with more than 2200 uploads, he has accumulated 1.794 billion views. He has witnessed steady growth and has recently surpassed the 13 million subscriber mark.

His most popular video was uploaded about nine months back and features Raistar and another player engaging in a 1 vs 1 custom room match. It has been viewed close to 24 million times by users.

The second most-watched video on Gyan Gaming’s channel is titled “A little help with a little smile gives meaning to human life”, and it has 17.624 million views in over a year.

Edited by R. Elahi