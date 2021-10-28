Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings

Gyan Gaming is an Indian YouTuber who makes content centered around Garena Free Fire. The internet sensation has garnered a significant fan base, becoming one of the most subscribed-to Free Fire content creators.

At the time of writing, he boasts a subscriber count of approximately 12.3 million, alongside a total of over 1.72 billion views. Gyan Gaming also has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name and stats

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID is 70393167. His real name is Sujan Mistri.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has played 18877 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 6739 of them, retaining a win rate of 35.69%. With 67372 kills, the player has secured a K/D ratio of 5.55.

He has participated in 2222 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 22.90%%. In this mode, he has 6065 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has stood victorious in 159 of 1406 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 11.30%. He has accumulated 2354 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season in Free Fire, Gyan Sujan has played 96 squad games and has 46 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 47.91%. With a K/D ratio of 11.50, he has bagged 575 kills.

Apart from this, he has played 21 solo matches and has just a single kill with a 0.05-K/D ratio.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Gyan Gaming continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly earnings

Gyan Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly earnings of Gyan Gaming are estimated to be in the range of $19K-$304.3K.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistri previously created videos featuring Clash of Clans. He then switched to Garena Free Fire and has been consistently uploading content based on the game.

There are presently 2165 videos on the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel, with the most popular having almost 23 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has gained 400 thousand subscribers and 76.085 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish