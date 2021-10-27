UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income details

Ayush Dubey, who goes by the name of UnGraduate Gamer, has managed to mark his presence in the Indian Free Fire community.

His YouTube channel has seen immense growth in the last few years. The UnGraduate Gamer channel currently possesses an enormous subscriber and view count of over 7.4 million and 939.68 million, respectively. In addition, UnGraduate Gamer has garnered 577 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 29113 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 8237, resulting in a win rate of 28.29%. With 104420 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 727 duo games and has 159 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 21.87%. In the process, he has secured 1929 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Finally, UnGraduate Gamer has participated in 699 solo games and has a winning tally of 160, which comes down to a win ratio of 22.88%. He has 2522 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.68.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, UnGraduate Gamer has 279 squad games to his name and has 173 Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 62.00%. He has 1371 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 12.93.

Apart from this, he has competed in one duo match, killing a total of three enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Discord link

UnGraduate Gamer's server (Image via Discord)

To join UnGraduate Gamer’s Discord server, readers can click here.

Monthly income

Income of the YouTuber (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly earnings of UnGraduate Gamer are in the range of $16K - $256.8K.

YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer is among the most popular Indian YouTubers who make content related to Free Fire. There are 591 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has over 23 million views.

According to Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer has accumulated 160 thousand followers and 64.198 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as UnGraduate Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish