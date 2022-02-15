Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, rank, income, and more stats in February 2022

Sujan "Gyan Gaming" Mistri is one of India's eminent Free Fire content creators, ranking among the most subscribed YouTubers in the community. The gamer from Kolkata who is well-known for his gameplay videos, livestreams, and other game-related videos, is on his way to achieving 14 million subscribers.

He also commands a massive following on several social media platforms, including Instagram, where he boasts 1.7 million followers. During the last 30 days alone, the Gyan Gaming channel has garnered 300k subscribers and 31.928 million views.

Gyan Gaming's ID in Free Fire MAX and stats

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and his stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has good stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has appeared in 19138 squad matches, winning 6832 of them, equating to a 35.69% win rate. He secured 68787 kills, earning aK/D ratio of 5.59.

He has 2235 duo matches on his profile and has gained 510 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 22.81%. With 6107 kills, the content creator maintains a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has competed in 1441 solo matches and has defeated the enemy 159 times, accumulating a 11.03% win rate. Gyan Gaming has 2363 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

He hasn't played ranked matches (Image via Garena)

Sujan has not participated in any ranked games in the ongoing battle royale season.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming has 50% win rate (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has won 595 games out of 1182 Clash Squad matches for a 50.34% win rate. The internet sensation has 5768 kills with a KDA of 1.27 and an average of 2713 damage per match.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats in Free Fire MAX are subject to change

Guild and rank

Gyan Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Sujan is part of the GyanGamingGG guild in the game. He is placed in Platinum 4 in BR-Ranked and Silver 2 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming's growth within last month (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Gaming's monthly earnings through his YouTube channel are said to be between $8K and $127.7K. The yearly estimates at the given viewership levels are between $95.8K - $1.5M. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Sujan has been active as a content creator for more than four years, and he began his journey with videos featuring Clash of Clans. He later switched to Free Fire and enjoyed remarkable success. His channel has close to 2300 uploads, with total video views of over 1.925 billion.

