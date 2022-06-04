Gyan Gaming vs FF Antaryami: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Due to Free Fire's ever-increasing popularity, content creators have quickly become the most influential community members, with millions of fans. Gyan Gaming and FF Antaryami are just two of India's numerous popular YouTube creators.

The former boasts 14.1 million subscribers on the channel, while the latter has 3.99 million subscribers. Gyan Gaming is known for his amazing gameplay, while FF Antaryami has made a name in the community with Factory Challenges.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, users should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID

Gyan Gaming's ID in Free Fire is 70393167. His stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has bagged 68330 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has made 1449 appearances in the solo mode, outclassing his enemies in 159 for a win rate of 10.97%. He has secured 2381 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The content creator has remained unbeaten in 510 of the 2239 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 22.77%. With 6108 frags, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Sujan has also bagged 6836 wins in 19165 squad games, leading to a win ratio of 35.66%. In the process, he has 68830 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.58.

Ranked stats

He has played only two squad matches (Image via Garena)

The streamer has not played solo or duo matches in the ongoing ranked season and has only two squad games to his name. In that, there are no kills.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID

FF Antaryami's ID in Free Fire is 297537840, and he maintains the following stats:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has engaged in 12156 squad matches (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has been undefeated in 310 of 4011 solo games, aggregating a win rate of 7.72%. He has registered 8981 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 2.42.

The Indian star has featured in 6486 duo encounters while walking away with 508 first-place finishes, acquiring a win percentage of 7.83%. He has acquired 19699 frags, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 3.30.

The broadcaster has scored 2511 Booyahs in 12156 squad games, corresponding to a win rate of 20.65%. He has taken out 34972 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Ranked stats

He has played duo games the most (Image via Garena)

The internet star has featured in four solo games and racked up 20 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.

He has played the most duo matches in the ongoing season, with 256 appearances and seven first-place finishes, registering a win percentage of 2.73%. With 613 eliminations, the content creator has managed a K/D ratio of 2.46.

The YouTuber has secured two victories in 39 ranked squad games, which equals a 5.12% win ratio. He has recorded 101 kills, attributing to a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Note: Both the players' stats were recorded on 4 June 2022 and are subject to change as he features more matches in the battle royale title.

Comparison: Gyan Gaming vs FF Antaryami

Gyan Gaming FF Antaryami Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1449 510 19165 4041 6486 12156 Wins 159 2239 6836 310 508 2511 Win rate 10.97% 22.77% 35.66% 7.72% 7.83% 20.65% Kills 2381 6108 68830 8981 19699 34972 K/D ratio 1.85 3.53 5.58 2.42 3.30 3.63

When comparing the stats of these Free Fire players, the K/D ratio and win rate are considered. When looking at the lifetime stats of Gyan Gaming and FF Antaryami, the former takes the edge in the duo and squad games in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

FF Antaryami has a superior K/D ratio in solo games, while Gyan Sujan has the upper hand in the win rate.

Gyan Gaming FF Antaryami Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 0 0 2 4 256 39 Wins 0 0 0 0 7 2 Win rate 0 0 0 0 2.73% 5.12% Kills 0 0 0 20 613 101 K/D ratio 0 0 0 5 2.46 2.73

Since Gyan Gaming has only played two squad games, comparing the ranked stats is impossible.

