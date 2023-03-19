Gyan Gaming vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

SK Sabir Boss and Gyan Gaming are two of India's most prominent Free Fire content creators. They have garnered massive fanbases across the country and established great numbers on their YouTube channels.

Gyan Gaming presently has 14.5 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of 2.19 billion, and SK Sabir Boss’ channel, SK SABIR GAMING, has 5.07 million subscribers and over 253.93 million views.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played 1,474 solo games in Free Fire MAX and bagged 162 victories, with a win percentage of 10.99%. He has notched 2,448 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2,241 duo games and has 510 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 22.75%. With 6,114 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

In squad matches, the player has made 19258 appearances and has 6875 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 35.69%. He has registered 69,623 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.62.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the game’s ongoing season, Gyan Gaming has played seven solo matches and remained unbeaten in two, giving him a win rate of 28.57%. He has killed 37 enemies for a K/D ratio of 7.40.

He has played once in the duo mode but has not won. He has one kill for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Lastly, Gyan Gaming has won 39 of the 105 squad matches, possessing a win percentage of 37.14%, with 821 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.44.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535.

BR Career

SK Sabir Boss' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 1,946 solo games and has 172 wins, leading to a win ratio of 8.83%. There are 4,218 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.38.

The content creator has also played 3,437 duo matches, winning 673, translating to a win rate of 19.58%. He has 9,628 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.48.

SK Sabir Gaming has further engaged in 38257 squad games, and his team has bagged 12,291 wins; a win percentage of 32.12%. He has 1,37,279 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

BR Ranked

SK Sabir Boss' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 546 squad matches in the ongoing season and has 240 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 43.95%. He has killed 2,750 enemies at a K/D ratio of 8.99.

Gyan Gaming vs SK Sabir Boss: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

BR Career

Gyan Gaming SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1474 2241 19258 1946 3437 38257 Wins 162 510 6875 172 673 12291 Win rate 10.99% 22.75% 35.69% 8.83% 19.58% 32.12% Kills 2448 6114 69623 4218 9628 137279 K/D ratio 1.87 3.53 5.62 2.38 3.48 5.29

Gyan Gaming has the upper hand over SK Sabir Boss in the duo and squad modes. The latter has a higher K/D ratio, while the former has a greater win percentage.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 7 1 105 0 0 546 Wins 2 0 39 0 0 240 Win rate 28.57% 0.00% 37.14% 0.00% 0.00% 43.95% Kills 37 1 821 0 0 2750 K/D ratio 7.40 1.00 12.44 0.00 0.00 8.99

In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in terms of win rate, while Gyan Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

Meanwhile, comparing their ranked stats in the duo and solo modes wouldn’t be possible as SK Sabir Boss hasn’t appeared in them.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Gyan Gaming and SK Sabir Boss were recorded when writing the article (March 19, 2023). The stats mentioned above are expected to change as they continue to engage in more matches.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes