Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Gyan Rishabh is among the numerous Indian Free Fire content creators who have surpassed the one million subscriber milestone on YouTube. The gamer is a member of the famous Rai Brother guild and routinely posts gameplay videos in which he can be seen playing the battle royale title with Raistar.

The YouTuber began his journey in 2018 and has gained 1.2 million subscribers since. Following the success of his primary channel, he started Gyan Rishabh Live, which has gained 193k subscribers. Apart from YouTube, he has 100k+ followers on Instagram as well.

Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX ID is 409718668. He is ranked in Diamond IV in the BR mode and Master in the CS mode.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Rishabh's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Rishabh has played 3836 solo matches and has bettered the opposition 357 times to maintain a win rate of 9.30%. With 10699 kills and 2376 headshots, he upholds a K/D ratio of 3.08 and a headshot rate of 22.21%.

The Indian star has also competed in 4363 duo games and has been victorious in 482 matches, resulting in a win rate of 11.04%. He has notched 11675 kills and 2288 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot rate of 19.60%.

Gyan Rishabh has also secured 3056 victories in 19578 squad matches, which comes down to a win rate of 15.60%. He has amassed 54706 eliminations and 14526 headshots, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.31 and a headshot rate of 26.55%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Rishabh's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Rishabh has featured in two duo games and has maintained a 100% win rate in the matches so far. He has attained 28 frags and 18 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 28 and a headshot rate of 64.29%.

He has made 11 appearances in squad games and bagged six victories, corresponding to a win rate of 54.54%. The YouTuber has taken down 80 opponents and 68 of these are headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 16 and a headshot rate of 85%.

Note: Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 24 August 2022 and will change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

Gyan Rishabh's estimated monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gyan Rishabh is estimated to earn a monthly income that lies somewhere between $321 and $5.1K through his primary YouTube channel. The projected earnings for the entire year are within the range of $3.8K and $61.6K.

YouTube channel

Gyan Rishabh joined YouTube back in 2018 and has been regularly posting Free Fire-related content on his channel. He has uploaded more than 270 videos in recent years, which have gained 100 million views combined.

The YouTuber had only 4.9k subscribers by early 2020 but ended the year with more than 600k subscribers. Subsequently, his channel surpassed the coveted one million subscriber mark in 2021.

In the last 30 days alone, the channel has amassed more than 1.283 million views. However, the subscriber count has not grown in this period.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish