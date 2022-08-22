Kaal YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

With the growth in the audience of Free Fire, several players, including Kaal YT, have established a name for themselves in this content creation sphere. The Indian has accumulated 2.3 million subscribers on his primary channel, where he primarily posts gameplay videos accompanied by entertaining commentary.

Besides this, he runs multiple other channels, including Kaal YT with 7.09k subscribers, where he uploads shorts, I am Kaal with 272k subscribers, and Kaal Vlogs with 53.4k subscribers. The player also boasts 25.9k followers on Instagram.

What is Kaal YT's Free Fire MAX ID?

Kaal YT's Free Fire MAX ID is 203900352. He is placed in Diamond 1 in the BR-Ranked mode and achieved Heroic in the CS-Ranked season.

His numbers in the battle royale title are:

Lifetime stats

The internet personality has earned 12.8k frags in the squad games (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has competed in 982 solo games and secured first place 120 times, approximating a win rate of 12.21%. With 2531 eliminations and 403 headshots, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.94 and a headshot rate of 15.92%.

He has made 662 duo appearances and chalked up 86 victories, which averages a win percentage of 12.99%. At the same time, Kaal YT has recorded 1448 frags, 325 of which have been headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.51 and a headshot rate of 22.44%.

Lastly, the streamer has earned 1851 Booyahs in 6135 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 30.17%. He has amassed 12856 kills and scored 2840 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3 and a headshot rate of 22.09%.

Ranked stats

The star player has not featured in duo games yet (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has a single solo match on his profile but has not found a single frag or a kill in the game.

The content creator has featured in 21 squad games and has bettered his opposition four times to maintain a win rate of 19.04%. He has recorded 64 frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.76 while bagging 28 headshots for a 43.75% headshot ratio.

CS career

He has chalked up 24k frags (Image via Garena)

The broadcaster has 4440 Clash Squad matches on his profile and has won 2508 of them, attributing to a win rate of 56.49%. He has registered 24759 eliminations and secured 11868 headshots, leading to a KDA of 1.80 and a headshot rate of 47.93%.

Note: Kaal YT's Free Fire stats were collected on 22 August 2022, which are subject to change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Kaal YT's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Kaal YT's monthly income through his YouTube channel to be between $4.5K and $71.4K. The projections for the entire year based on the given viewership level are within $53.6K and $857.4K.

YouTube channel

Kaal YT has regularly uploaded content around Free Fire for over a year and has become a popular name in the community. The player has just over 450 uploads on the channel, gaining him 269.707 million views.

He accomplished 1 million subscribers in late 2021, surpassing 2 million by mid-2022. Kaal YT has gained 110k subscribers in the last 30 days, while video views during the same time have increased by 17.862 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer