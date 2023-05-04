Hakai TV’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Hakai TV has become one of the rising stars in the Free Fire community due to his awesome gameplay videos. His popularity has extended far beyond the Middle East server, and his clips are enjoyed even by Indian players. His YouTube channel has just over 1.41 million subscribers, a number which has increased multiple times this year.

In addition to gameplay clips, the YouTuber occasionally streams Garena’s popular battle royale title and also uploads the content in a shorter format. Here is a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

Hakai TV’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Hakai TV’s Free Fire ID is 401785545, and his current IGN is IShowHakai. The YouTuber is also the leader of the EAGLES guild in the game, whose ID is 72642515.

He is ranked in Platinum 2 in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 33 and maintained himself in Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 18. His Free Fire stats as of May 4, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

The YouTuber has a K/D ratio of over 2 in solo, duo, and squad matches (Image via Garena)

Hakai TV has contested in 2378 solo games and has been unscathed in 241 encounters while retaining a win rate of 10.13%. With 6231 frags on the profile, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The content creator has made 2540 duo appearances and finished the first 265 times, which boils down to a win rate of 10.43%. He has bagged 6366 eliminations attributing to a K/D ratio of 2.80.

In total, Hakai TV has accrued 915 Booyahs in 5976 squad games, equating to a win rate of 15.31%. He has taken down 16651 eliminations while averaging 3.29 frags per death.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has not played solo games yet (Image via Garena)

Inside the ongoing ranked season, the content creator from the Middle East has played one duo game and farmed two kills, contributing to a K/D ratio of 2.

Hakai TV has competed in four squad matches, and the game ended in his favor only once, which resulted in a win rate of 25%. With five eliminations in the process, he has also maintained a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Note: The player’s stats and details were retrieved from Free Fire on May 4, 2023. The numbers will change as the content creator features in more games in the battle royale title.

Estimated monthly income

Hakai TV channel's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates by Social Blade, the Hakai TV channel is estimated to make a monthly revenue between $22.7K and $362.6K.

YouTube channel

The content creator began his YouTube channel a few years back, but it was not until recently that he found immense success and a name in the community. The Hakai TV channel had about 25k subscribers at the start of the year. However, within five months, he has already surpassed a million subscribers.

Hakai TV channel has amassed over 418 million views from its 500 videos. Moreover, as per Social Blade, the channel has gained more than 310,000 subscribers in the past 30 days, and the videos have been viewed over 90.654 million times during that same period.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the battle royale title.

