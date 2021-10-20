Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID details: Stats, headshot percentage, win ratio, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Sarfraj Ahmad, commonly known by his YouTube channel Helping Gamer is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators from Bihar, India. He frequently makes tutorials, guides, and other similar types of content to assist players.

At the moment, he has over 7.16 million subscribers to his name, which is a testament to his popularity in the community. On top of this, the videos on his channel have amassed over 466.35 million views.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909. Here are his stats as of today, 20 October 2021:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has played 6983 squad matches in Garena Free Fire and has managed to secure 1147 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 16.42%. He has killed 15897 enemies with 4573 headshots at a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 2.72 and 28.77%, respectively.

The popular YouTuber has played 2892 duo games and has a winning tally of 187, resulting in a win percentage of 6.46%. With a K/D ratio of 2.04, he has eliminated 5506 opponents, out of which 1277 are headshots at a rate of 23.19%.

Helping Gamer has made 2790 appearances in solo matches and has emerged victorious in 170 of them, equating to a win ratio of 6.09%. He has 4786 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.83 and 1227 headshots for a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, the internet star has featured in 30 squad matches and has overcome his foes in three games, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.00%. He has 145 kills and 61 headshots in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.37 and a headshot rate of 42.07%.

Meanwhile, he has played three duo games and two solo matches. He hasn’t racked up any kills in the former but has 11 frags in the solo mode at a K/D ratio of 5.50. Of those, four are headshots at a headshot percentage of 36.36%.

Monthly earnings

Helping Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Helping Gamer's monthly earnings are estimated to be between $5.4K and $87.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Also Read

Helping Gamer has created content featuring Free Fire regularly throughout the last few years, and there are presently 794 available on his channel. As of today, the most-watched video on the channel has 11 million views.

According to Social Blade, Helping Gamer has garnered 320 thousand subscribers and 21.78 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish