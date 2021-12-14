Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, income, and top videos (December 2021)

Many Free Fire content creators have gained success due to the game’s large audience on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. One of the most prominent personalities in the Indian community is Sarfraj, who runs the popular channel Helping Gamer.

He has witnessed astronomical growth in recent years and now has a gigantic subscriber count of 7.72 million. The content creator also has over 516.17 million views to his name.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild and rank

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909, and he is the leader of the H.G_ARMY guild, whose ID is 1007786301.

In the current BR (Battle Royale) ranked season, the YouTuber is presently placed in the Diamond I tier. Meanwhile, he is in the Platinum I tier in CS (Clash Squad) ranked.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has played a total of 7064 squad games and has 1152 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 16.30%. With 16090 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Apart from this, he has played 2894 duo matches and has 187 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 6.46%. He has racked up 5507 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.03.

The YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 171 of 2819 solo games, having a win ratio of 6.06%. He has accumulated 4851 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sarfraj has played 45 ranked squad games and has three victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 6.66%. With a K/D ratio of 3.88, he has 163 frags.

Helping Gamer has also played two solo games and has four frags with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: Helping Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Income

Helping Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Helping Gamer’s monthly income through his channel is between $6.5K and $104K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings lie in the range of $78K - $1.2 million.

Top videos

The top videos on Helping Gamer’s channel have 11 million, 9.7 million and 6.7 million views:

1) NOOB TO PRO ACCOUNT 😲

2) FREE FIRE PRO PLAYER SETTING 2020|free fire pro setting,pro setting

3) FREE FIRE MAGIC CUBE ROYAL|ARCTIC BLUE BUNDLE|ADVANCE SURVER!

Note: The top videos are chosen based on the number of views.

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer's YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/HELPING GAMER)

Helping Gamer’s oldest video dates to around April 2018, and he has periodically posted content related to the battle royale title since then. There are over 870 videos currently on his channel.

As per Social Blade, he has garnered 280 thousand subscribers and 26.007 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish