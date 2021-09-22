Helping Gamer vs Total Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in September 2021?

Helping Gamer and Total Gaming are two names that most Indian Free Fire players might be familiar with. Both are immensely popular content creators from the country, with massive followings on YouTube.

Currently, Helping Gamer has a subscriber count of over 6.82 million, with 444.58 million views. In comparison, Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, has over 28.2 million subscribers and 4.83 billion views combined.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has appeared in 6970 squad games and has triumphed in 1146, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.44%. He has 15834 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72.

The internet star has competed in 2889 duo matches and has 187 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 6.47%. At a K/D ratio of 2.04, he has a total of 5506 frags.

The YouTuber has also secured 170 wins in the 2775 solo games, having a win ratio of 6.12%. He has racked up 4755 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has participated in 15 squad matches and has two victories, maintaining a win rate of 13.33%. With a K/D ratio of 6.08, he has bagged 79 frags.

The content creator has played a single solo game as well and has killed six enemies.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has featured in 12294 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2962, translating to a win percentage of 24.09%. In the process, he has collected 46777 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.01.

The content creator has bettered his foes in 351 of the 1790 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 19.60%. He has 7136 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.96.

He has played 972 solo games and has 90 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.25%. With 2507 eliminations, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has competed in 210 squad matches and has 36 victories, equating to a win rate of 17.14%. He has precisely 999 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.74.

The internet star has played two duo games and has killed four enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Lastly, Ajjubhai has taken part in a single solo match and has secured the win. He has 32 kills for a K/D ratio of 32.00.

Comparison

Total Gaming has the edge in all three modes in the lifetime stats — solo, duo, and squad.

Also Read

The ranked stats of Helping Gamer and Total Gaming in solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have only played a few games. Coming to the squad matches, Ajjubhai has a superior win rate, whereas Helping Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

Note: Helping Gamer's and Total Gaming's stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer