How to up to 100 cube fragments for free in Garena Free Fire

Magic Cube bundles are among the most sought-after costume sets in Free Fire, with new ones being added frequently. Getting the cube isn’t easy, and there are only a few ways to get it. One of the most common ways they can use it is to exchange 100x Cube Fragments.

Recently, developers have incorporated an event as part of the New Age celebrations. Using that, individuals stand an opportunity to get up to 100x Cube Fragments for absolutely free by completing the required task.

Free Fire: How to get Magic Cube for free (100x Cube Fragments)

The event is available only for a single day (Image via Free Fire)

The ‘Magic Cube Fragment Drop’ event has begun in Free Fire and will only last today. Users would have to play games to obtain the fragments, and they would be rewarded with them as an after-match drop.

As a result, there is no specific goal and individuals must simply play matches. Once they acquire the required number of fragments, they can exchange them for a Magic Cube.

Players steps can be followed to exchange the fragments for a cube:

Step 1: When Free Fire is open on the players' device, they will need to tap on the ‘Store’ icon.

100 Fragments can be exchanged for a single cube (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, individuals must head over to the ‘Redeem’ section and click on the ‘Cube Fragment’ option.

Step 3: Afterwards, gamers can go ahead and exchange the 100 fragments for a Magic Cube in Free Fire.

Upon obtaining the cube, players can acquire any one of the following bundles:

Gamers can then claim the required bundle (Image via Free Fire)

1) Star Gazer

2) Mr. Nutcracker

3) Verdict Ironface

4) Judgment Ironface

5) Avenge Full-Leather

6) Revenge Full-Leather

7) Beast-Arm Clone

8) Beast-Arm Mutant

9) Yokai Soulseeker

10) Oni Soulseeker

11) The Era of Gold

12) The Age of Gold

13) Top Gamer

14) VR Ready

15) Bandit

16) Mugger

17) Eagle of the Dusk

18) Silver Eagle

19) The Nerves of Steel

20) The Heart of Iron

21) Scarlet Groom

22) Ruby Bride

