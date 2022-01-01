How to up to 100 cube fragments for free in Garena Free Fire

Magic Cube bundles are among the most sought-after costume sets in Free Fire, with new ones being added frequently. Getting the cube isn’t easy, and there are only a few ways to get it. One of the most common ways they can use it is to exchange 100x Cube Fragments.
Recently, developers have incorporated an event as part of the New Age celebrations. Using that, individuals stand an opportunity to get up to 100x Cube Fragments for absolutely free by completing the required task.
Free Fire: How to get Magic Cube for free (100x Cube Fragments)
The ‘Magic Cube Fragment Drop’ event has begun in Free Fire and will only last today. Users would have to play games to obtain the fragments, and they would be rewarded with them as an after-match drop.
As a result, there is no specific goal and individuals must simply play matches. Once they acquire the required number of fragments, they can exchange them for a Magic Cube.
Players steps can be followed to exchange the fragments for a cube:
Step 1: When Free Fire is open on the players' device, they will need to tap on the ‘Store’ icon.
Step 2: Next, individuals must head over to the ‘Redeem’ section and click on the ‘Cube Fragment’ option.
Step 3: Afterwards, gamers can go ahead and exchange the 100 fragments for a Magic Cube in Free Fire.
Upon obtaining the cube, players can acquire any one of the following bundles:
1) Star Gazer
2) Mr. Nutcracker
3) Verdict Ironface
4) Judgment Ironface
5) Avenge Full-Leather
6) Revenge Full-Leather
7) Beast-Arm Clone
8) Beast-Arm Mutant
9) Yokai Soulseeker
10) Oni Soulseeker
11) The Era of Gold
12) The Age of Gold
13) Top Gamer
14) VR Ready
15) Bandit
16) Mugger
17) Eagle of the Dusk
18) Silver Eagle
19) The Nerves of Steel
20) The Heart of Iron
21) Scarlet Groom
22) Ruby Bride