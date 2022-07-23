How to do 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire and FF MAX

Gloo walls have established themselves as a critical utility in Free Fire. Essentially, deploying these particular grenades can provide individuals with instant cover while engaging in a fight on the battlefield.

Over time, numerous tricks related to gloo walls, such as back-run, have emerged from the game's community to enhance their overall performance. Nevertheless, the 360° gloo wall trick has remained one of the most prominent options due to its wide range of benefits.

However, all interested users who want to perform this particular trick must know that it is complex and time-consuming.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and should not be played or downloaded on devices by users who belong to the country. Gamers may play FF MAX because the government did not suspend it.

Use this guide to master 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire and FF MAX

The 360° gloo wall trick is a technique that essentially requires players to cover their characters with gloo walls from all directions. This enables them to safeguard themselves from enemies and helps them to perform actions like reload, heal or revive teammates.

Typically, gamers might have seen the usage of this particular technique in custom room matches of their favorite content creators. However, it can also be used in regular games when they possess a sufficient amount of the particular utility.

It is worth noting that this trick relies heavily on the placement of gloo walls, and users will need to erect three walls to defend themselves.

Steps to perform

The crosshair must be placed near the feet of the character to perform the trick (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Step 1: The first step for gamers is to position the crosshairs near their character's feet.

Step 2: Next, individuals must hit the Crouch button and place the gloo wall using the primary fire button. After placing the first one, they must quickly put the others using the left fire button.

Those who have performed the sit-up gloo wall trick before will have no problem doing the 360° gloo wall trick.

Step 3: Soon, players will be covered with gloo walls from all directions and protected from enemies.

Another thing to remember is that if readers are only comfortable using the right fire button, they can drag it in the desired direction to perform the trick. They will have to rotate the joystick in the other way simultaneously.

Other tips

Sensitivity is one of the things that players have to consider for 360° gloo wall (Image via Garena)

These are some things that gamers have to keep in mind for the 360° gloo wall trick:

Sensitivity: These settings play a vital role in camera movement. To perform this trick, users must set the settings around the higher end, enabling them to move the screen quicker.

Custom HUD: This feature also has to be set appropriately if individuals want to get better at the 360° gloo Wall trick in Free Fire. It is recommended to place the fire and crouch buttons close to each other.

