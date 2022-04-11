How to add colorful text in Free Fire ID signature in April 2022

Free Fire's player base is enormous, encouraging gamers to set up an appealing in-game profile to stand out from the crowd. The developers have provided gamers with several features and options in the profile section to hint at their playing style, time flexibility, language preferences, and more.

"Signature" is one of the highlighted attributes of the Free Fire ID profile. It is a text field where individuals can add some text and describe whatever they want. However, the number of text characters is limited. i.e., 50 (including spaces).

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Complete guide to adding colorful signature text in Free Fire profile in April 2022

Generally, players express their in-game personalities via the signature option. Since it doesn't cost anything to write here, players can change it uncountably. The default color of the text inside it is white, which is not cool enough for young gamers.

Hence, a new trend is circulating in the community to add colorful and fancy text to the signature field, which is more likely to fascinate the in-game profile viewers. It can be done by using hex color codes.

It's not a very tough task. Anyone can do it by going through the following guide:

Steps to add colorful signature (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the steps to write colorful text in signature text in Free Fire ID:

Step 1: Ready your desired text in a notepad in this format: [color code1] text1 [color code2] text2 [color code3] text3..... and so on. For e.g., "[ffe400] Jalwa [6cfd8e] Hai [ff0000] Hamara".

Color codes can be generated using an online tool. To do so, search for "color code picker" on Google. Then, choose the color you want, and copy the hex code (excluding #).

Note: The hex codes must be enclosed in square brackets before a specific text that has to be colored.

Format of a colorful signature text (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Copy the text and log in to Free Fire on your preferred device.

Step 3: Click on the profile banner in the top-left corner of the game lobby.

Step 4: Tap anywhere on the Signature field given on the bottom-right side.

Step 5: Paste the text and confirm the change to save the colorful signature.

Note: The described trick is working as of writing this article. It may not work in the future after any major updates in the game. Also, the text will not appear in color to the ID owner but will be colorful when others inspect the same ID.

