How to add colorful text to Free Fire ID signature after OB34 update

Garena has added numerous personalization options associated with IDs in Free Fire. Users can now alter various aspects, including their Battle Styles, Social Styles, and Signatures.

Over time, the game’s community has discovered numerous tricks in the customization process. One of the most popular ones is the colorful signature text, which can be created using hex codes.

Nonetheless, most newer users will likely be unaware of the exact process of having the colorful text as a Free Fire ID signature, leading them to be confused. The following section provides a detailed step-by-step guide to achieve the same.

Free Fire guide: How to have colorful text in ID signature (after OB34 update)

For players to have colorful texts that serve as their signatures, they must employ hex codes in Free Fire. Individuals who wish to make use of the same can do so by following these specific instructions:

Step 1: After starting the game, users must tap on the banner in the top-left corner to enter their profile section.

Access the profile section by clicking here on the main lobby screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the icon shown below to open the ‘Profile Info’ box:

Players should then open the Profile Info box by clicking on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In a subsequent step, gamers can click on the ‘Signature’ option present below the ‘Mode’ option.

Individuals must tap on the 'Signature' option that is present at the last (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can then enter the required color’s hex code before their existing signature to make it colored.

For example, if they want their signature to be green, they can enter the “008000” code.

Step 5: Lastly, individuals can easily tap on the ‘OK’ button to complete the procedure. They will then have a stylish and colorful signature within Free Fire.

After a few of the game’s previous updates, users will no longer see colorful signatures upon visiting their profile; however, other players that visit them will be able to check them out.

Additionally, unlike the name change process, altering the signature will not cost diamonds or other items. As a result, gamers can change them as many times as they wish without worrying about making an error.

Note: Readers should remember that the hex code must be enclosed in square brackets - [ ] for the signature to show in the appropriate colors.

Common color codes

Color codes can easily be found by the players on the internet (Image via w3schools.com)

These are the hex codes for some of the most popular colors:

1) Red: FF0000

2) Green: 008000

3) Blue: 0000FF

4) Yellow: FFFF00

5) Purple: 800080

6) Fuchsia: FF00FF

7) Orange: FFA500

8) Aqua: 00FFFF

9) Maroon: 800000

10) Silver: C0C0C0

Apart from these color codes, users may also incorporate stylish symbols in their signatures to make them look unique compared to the regular ones possessed by other players in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title at all costs. However, the MAX version is not suspended and can be played.

