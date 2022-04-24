How to add invisible letters to Free Fire ID name

Free Fire players get pretty creative with their nicknames, which helps them stand out from large crowds and also helps them to fascinate the users when playing the game or visiting their profile. They incorporate symbols and other fonts while also trying to replicate the names of other popular gamers and content creators.

Recently, users began integrating invisible characters into their names to imitate a few notable players. Additionally, many of them have opted for an invisible name that will surely catch other gamers' attention.

If individuals are interested in obtaining an invisible name or character, they should read the following section carefully.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version that was not included in the list of banned games.

Steps to get an invisible character to the nickname in Free Fire

In Free Fire, players can add an invisible character to their name using U+3164, popularly known as Hangul Filler. Gamers can utilize this website to copy this Unicode character. They may paste it anywhere between the names while altering it.

However, they cannot use the Hangul Filler to get the invisible name directly. This is because most of the names are already taken. Hence, individuals will need to use additional characters – Braille pattern dots. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers should paste the U+3164 in a notepad or text field.

Paste the Braille dots below the U+3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Next, they must click on this link to access the list of Braille dots that they can paste below the Hangul Filler.

Step 3: Once users have pasted four to five of them below another, they can copy and utilize it while altering the name.

Note: This method of getting an invisible character and nickname is working now. However, this may change with the upcoming updates.

Steps to change the name

Changing the IGN is not a difficult task but costs a lot of diamonds. Hence, gamers should exercise great caution as any further changes would again require the expenditure of the in-game currency, which is not always feasible.

The steps to change the nickname in Free Fire are outlined below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire. Head to the profile section by clicking on the banner.

Enter the new name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the existing IGN, and a 'Change Nickname' dialog box will appear, asking users to enter a new nickname.

Step 3: Paste the new name in the designated text field and click the button below.

Users may use 390 diamonds or the Name Change Card to alter their nicknames. Moreover, a few restrictions on IGN, i.e., these cannot contain restricted symbols and must not be more than 12 characters in length.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar