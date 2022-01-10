How to add space-like invisible character in Free Fire nickname

Customizing the IGN, i.e., the nickname, is a common practice among Free Fire players. They are generally on the lookout for methods that they can incorporate to make their names more stylish.

Among the various tricks available, players can utilize the addition of space between their nicknames. They will have to use U+3164 (Hangul Filler) to accomplish the same. However, many gamers aren’t aware of the exact procedure, which results in them searching for the steps on the internet.

Steps to adding space in the nickname in Free Fire

These are the detailed steps that gamers can follow to have a space between their names:

Step 1: Users must copy U+3164 (Hangful Filler). Several websites on the internet offer the same, and players can access it by visiting this URL.

U+3164 should first be copied by players (Image via compart)

Step 2: Once gamers have copied the ‘Hangul Filler,' they must boot up Garena Free Fire on their devices and then head over to their profile section.

Step 3: Users should press the icon present beside their existing name to open the name-change dialog box.

U+3164 should be pasted by players between the required text to add space (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Gamers must enter the required name into the text field and paste the ‘U+3164’ between the nickname to add the space.

Step 5: To complete the name-change process, players can tap on the ‘390’ diamonds. The in-game currency will be deducted, and users will have a space between their names.

Another alternative available to players is to use the Name Change Card in the process of changing their nicknames in Free Fire. These are the steps players can follow to acquire it:

Step 1: Visit the in-game store of Free Fire and head over to the ‘Redeem’ section.

Step 2: Next, under the ‘Guild Token’ option, users must press the ‘Name Change Card’ and click on the ‘Exchange’ option.

The card can be exchanged by players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can finally trade 39 diamonds + 200 Guild Tokens to obtain the Name Change Card in Free Fire.

