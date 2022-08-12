How can Free Fire players join the Partner Program to get free diamonds and more? (MAX version)

Garena has implemented the Free Fire Partner Program to help upcoming content creators achieve new heights in the realm of content creation. In order to facilitate their growth, Garena provides a number of perks, from free diamonds and in-game items to financial compensation for select users.

These benefits have been a guiding force for gamers who wish to enlist in the special program. Unfortunately for most of the playerbase, the bar is set relatively high as content creators have to meet a stringent set of requirements to apply, and even then, a slot is not guaranteed.

Requirements, procedure, and perks of joining the Partner Program for Free Fire MAX players

Here are the different requirements and perks offered by the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX does not have a separate Partner Program, and gamers will need to join the program for the regular version of the game to receive all the perks in their MAX account. The developers are looking for the following in a partner:

A YouTube channel with a minimum of one lakh subscribers.

It should have 80% game-related content in the previous month.

Channel views in the last 30 days must be at least three lakhs.

The content should be clean, engaging, and non-controversial. They should also adhere to Garena's community rules.

A given player must have a passion for gaming and drive to succeed.

He/she must display professionalism and should be willing to work hard.

It is free to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program, and players can do so through the official website. Once gamers have been selected for this initiative, they will enjoy tons of perks consisting of the following:

Exclusive Free Fire merchandise

Invites to events and tournaments

In-game redeem codes for giveaways

Options to communicate with the official team

Features on the official social media handles of the game

Access to in-game content in advance

Financial compensation (but this is limited to channels with five lakh subscribers and 95% game-related content)

Steps to enroll in Partner Program for MAX version

If users believe they are eligible to join the Free Fire Partner Program, they can do so by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Since the developers are still accepting applications for the Free Fire Partner Program, users can visit the official website directly (https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/).

Tap on the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, they should tap the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen. This will redirect them to the official application form.

Details to be entered by the users for joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They need to provide all the required information, including their name, channel name, link, subscriber count, type of content, availability of webcam, and more.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can click the submit button to submit their application.

Players need to know that not everyone who applies for the program receives a slot. The developers evaluate every profile on the basis of multiple parameters and only choose the best candidates. After they apply, players will need to wait for a response from the developers.

