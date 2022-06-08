How to change name for free in Garena Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

A sizeable portion of Free Fire MAX's player base is interested in the possibility of altering their in-game names/nicknames. Generally, changing the name requires users to spend diamonds or purchase a name change card, both of which are options that many will not be able to afford.

Due to that, free-to-play gamers look for methods that will aid them in changing their names at no cost. For the same purpose, they must either focus on getting a free name change card or free diamonds.

Continue reading to discover a few strategies that may assist in altering the name for free.

Changing names in Free Fire MAX for free (June 2022)

1) Free name change card

The card gets rewarded on the first day (Image via Garena)

Users who are just getting started and have created a new account in the game can get their hands on a free Name Change Card as part of the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts.

If those who fall into this category sign in for the very first time on day one, they will instantly be given a Name Change Card at no cost.

Alternatively, a few events have provided the card for free in the past. Upon acquiring it, gamers can easily head over to their in-game profiles and complete the name change process.

2) Free diamonds

Google Opinion Rewards

The Google Opinion Rewards application is well-known in many countries and is pretty easy to use. Essentially, it rewards users in the form of Google Play Credits once they complete the surveys provided to them.

After downloading the app, gamers must set up their profiles by answering the given questions. Later on, they can accumulate the credits and then directly use them to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Users may also save the gathered credits for buying things like memberships or special airdrops since they provide a better deal on the purchase.

Booyah

Booyah is a great app to get rewards like gift cards (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire MAX users looking for methods to get the in-game currency for free can have a look at the Booyah app, which is developed by Garena itself. It is created for gaming content and features numerous events, offering diamonds, gift cards, and other rewards for free.

Consequently, it is worth participating in all the events hosted on Booyah. However, players should remember to link their in-game accounts to the app to get the prizes directly.

Steps to changing names in Free Fire MAX

Gamers should follow the steps given below to change their names in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After the game opens, users must visit the profile section by clicking on the top-left corner.

Step 2: Users must then press the icon present beside their existing nicknames in Free Fire MAX.

The desired name can be entered in the 'Change Nickname' box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will be displayed on their screen, and players can then enter their desired name.

Later, either the name change card or the 390-diamond option can be selected by players to complete the name change in the battle royale title.

