How to change names for free in Free Fire MAX (July 2022)

One of the many things that users of the Free Fire MAX community enjoy is the process of creating a unique in-game name/nickname for themselves. Many are of the belief that having a distinctive name allows them to stand out amongst other players.

However, changing one's name within the multiplayer title requires the usage of diamonds or a Name Change Card (which also requires diamonds). Obviously, many players cannot afford to spend too much money on diamonds, which prompts them to find ways to modify their names in Free Fire MAX for free. The following article is a detailed guide for changing one's name for free.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to change name for free (July 2022)

1) Get a Free Name Change Card – Only for new users

A sneak peek at the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts (Image via Garena)

A free Name Change Card is provided to all players who create new accounts in the game as part of the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts. Subsequently, players that match this specific criteria can avail this reward and proceed to change their IGNs (In-Game Names) within the game at no extra cost.

They can also save this useful item to use later in the future.

2) Free diamonds for the name change

With the normal process of changing a player's name costing 390 diamonds, users can use the three methods below to get this currency for free. Obviously, this includes well-known apps such as Booyah, Google Opinion Rewards, and more.

Listed below are specifics regarding the different approaches to get diamonds for free:

Booyah

Booyah is a great app to use (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is an excellent option that players can use if they wish to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The application is powered by Garena and hosts numerous events and additional activities, with tons of special rewards.

On several occasions, gift cards and diamonds are the prizes present within the event. Subsequently, taking part in these events is the ideal option for users. Nevertheless, gamers must link their in-game accounts to the Booyah app to avail any such prizes.

Giveaways

Giveaways also provide an opportunity for individuals to get more of the valuable in-game currency. Generally, numerous content creators, streamers, and other personalities conduct giveaways after hitting certain milestones in their careers.

Hence, taking part in these events could result in free diamonds for interested players. However, it should be noted that there is no guarantee that they will win, and there is only a chance for that to happen.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is definitely the best app to use to earn diamonds at no cost. Once the app is installed on a user's device, they must create a profile and begin answering various surveys.

Individuals will soon be able to earn Google Play Credits and then use them to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Alternately, these credits can be saved and used to buy memberships or special airdrops instead.

How to change names in Free Fire MAX

The steps to change one's name in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

Step 1: To start, users must boot up the game and head over to their in-game profiles.

Users should input the required name into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can subsequently press the icon beside their existing in-game names. The Change Nickname dialog box will then show up on the screen.

Step 3: Individuals must finally input the required new name into the text field and utilize either diamonds or a Name Change Card to complete the procedure.

Upon confirming this process, their names will be permanently changed in Free Fire MAX.

