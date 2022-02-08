How to change nickname in Free FIre: Name change guide (February 2022)

Players’ nicknames or IGNs (in-game names) are among their key identities in Free Fire. Many individuals in the community are interested in including unique elements into their names to make themselves stand out from the crowd.

These monikers have to be set up initially while creating an account and can later be changed by spending diamonds or using the Name Change Card. Nonetheless, not everyone knows the exact steps to change their nicknames in this battle royale title, which leaves them puzzled.

Step-by-step guide to change nickname in Free Fire

The following is a detailed guide on changing the name in this BR title:

Step 1: After gamers open Free Fire on their devices, they should head to their profile section by pressing the banner in the top-left corner.

Step 2: They are required to press the icon beside their existing nickname.

This icon has to be selected (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up on their screen, where users can enter the new nickname.

To find name suggestions, readers can tap here.

The new name can then be entered by players (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can press the ‘390 diamonds’ tab to alter their names in Garena Free Fire.

Alternatively, if they own a ‘Name Change Card,’ they will have another option in the dialog box. Gamers can click that to use the card and change the name instead of paying a total of 390 diamonds.

How to buy Name Change Card in Free Fire

39 diamonds + 200 Guild Tokens have to be exchanged (Image via Garena)

Acquiring a Name Change Card is considerably cheaper than spending 390 diamonds. However, it still requires the in-game currency’s expenditure. The steps to purchase it are as follows:

Step 1: First, gamers must head to the in-game store, tap on the ‘Redeem’ section, and select the ‘Guild Token’ option.

Step 2: All items redeemable using Guild Tokens will show up. They must choose the ‘Name Change Card,’ which costs 200 tokens + 39 diamonds.

Step 3: The exchange can be completed to acquire the specific card to change the name.

Edited by Ravi Iyer