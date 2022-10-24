How to change nickname for free in Free Fire MAX

Changing one's nickname in Free Fire MAX can be a relatively costly affair as it requires the use of 390 diamonds which is infeasible in most cases. This is why players always search for free alternatives to change their in-game nickname.

For most, the Name Change Card offered through various events or available in the guild token section of the store has been the go-to alternative. However, this does require the expenditure of a few diamonds, at the very least.

As part of the ongoing peak day Diwali celebrations, Garena is offering players an amazing opportunity to claim a free Name Change Card as part of the recently added playtime event. Any player that obtains this reward can change their nickname in Garena's battle royale title.

Guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire MAX for free

You will first have to collect the free Name Change from the playtime event, which will be exclusively available on 24 October 2022. It offers three exciting rewards, including the required card. The specifics and requirements of the event are as follows:

The requirements of the new event (Image via Garena)

Play for 30 minutes – 5x Incubator Voucher

Play for 45 minutes – Name Change Card

Play for 60 minutes – 1x Magic Cube

Based on the above list, you will only have to play Free Fire MAX for 45 minutes to get the valuable Name Change Card for free. Furthermore, there are no restrictions on the game mode, and this playtime will be counted in most in-game modes, except custom modes.

Once you have achieved the playtime requirements, you may follow the instructions below to collect the Name Change Card:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the "Light Fest" event section.

Select the Magic Cube Alert tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, navigate to the menu and select the Magic Cube Alert tab.

Step 3: Finally, click the claim button beside the Name Change Card to acquire the item.

After collecting the card in Free Fire MAX, you may follow the procedure outlined in the following section:

Step 1: Navigate to your in-game profile by clicking on the banner in the top left corner.

Click on the icon beside your existing name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the icon present beside your existing nickname.

Enter the name of your choice (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A Name Change dialog box will appear, where you may enter a new name.

Garena has set a few limitations for name selection as it cannot consist of more than 12 characters and must include a restricted word.

Step 4: Select the Name Change Card to complete the procedure. Alternatively, you can spend 390 diamonds to make the changes.

Upon confirming the change, the card will be used, and your name within Free Fire MAX will be changed. You must be careful while doing so as you would require diamonds to make any corrections or further changes.

A Name Change Card in the store (Image via Garena)

Getting a Name Change Card is usually not easy and generally costs diamonds. This is a limited-time event and provides the perfect opportunity for interested readers, so you must not miss out on it under any circumstances. Furthermore, it can be collected now and used at a later date.

