How to change nickname to invisible characters in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

While initially creating an account in Free Fire, players are required to enter a nickname/IGN, which serves as one of the primary identifiers for them, alongside the UID. They are then provided with an option to update their names, either by spending diamonds or using a name change card.

Many people who seek to alter their existing nicknames wish to integrate something distinctive to stand out from their fellow gamers. As a result, they turn to the internet searching for techniques, with the invisible name being one of the most popular options emerging for them.

How to get an invisible name in Free Fire

The Unicode character 3164, commonly referred to as the Hangul filler, is required for users to have an invisible name in Garena Free Fire. In addition, they’ll need the Braille Unicode characters as well.

Individuals can follow the following steps to achieve the objective:

Step 1: To begin with, they should visit any website on the internet that provides U+3164, i.e., the Hangul Fuller, and then copy it into the ‘Notes’ application.

The braille characters should be placed underneath U+3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Users should subsequently paste any braille patterns underneath it (click here to find a list of them).

Step 3: Finally, the entire text in the application can be copied and used when they change their name in Free Fire.

Steps of changing the name to the invisible character

To alter the nickname, players can follow the procedures listed below:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open on the user's device, they should head over to their in-game profile by clicking on the banner.

Step 2: They will find an icon beside their existing name, which they should click.

Diamonds can be spent on completing the process of changing the name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will show up, and gamers should paste the text earlier copied for the invisible name into the text field. They can then use either 390 diamonds or a name change card.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers can find a guide about obtaining a name change card by clicking on this link.

Edited by Srijan Sen