How to collect and use Beatz Ruby Tokens in Free Fire to get rare rewards

The Squad Beatz event started out today in Free Fire and there are numerous themed collectives available for players to obtain over the next two weeks. One of the most tempting rewards up for grabs is the Jewel Mystified Bundle, which gamers can earn by accomplishing tasks.

Players can redeem the bundle by collecting a given number of stars until 20 January 2022. This requires them to use Beatz Tokens to play Gem Shuffle, but the question that arises is how players can earn this token and subsequently utilize it.

A detailed guide to how players can collect and use Beatz Token (Ruby) in Free Fire

Obtaining Beatz Token (Ruby)

Free Fire players can primarily get these by completing the Beatz Daily mission, daily login, and after match drop. The details for each are given below:

Daily missions

Daily missions (Image via Garena)

Players will have to complete the following daily missions to get the tokens:

Play 1 match with friends to get 1x Beatz Token – Ruby

Play 15 minutes to get 1x Beatz Token – Ruby

Kill enemies 5 times to get 1x Beatz Token – Ruby

Achieve booyah 1 time to get 1x Beatz Token – Ruby

After match drop

After match drops (Image via Garena)

Players will earn this token right after they complete a game. The exact details for which are given below:

After match drop in Battle Royale (3 every match except 5 every match on 12 February) After match drop in Clash Squad (3 every match except 5 every match on 12 February) After match drop in Lone Wolf (2 every match except 3 every match on 12 February) Pet Ludo (Not revealed)

Daily login

Daily login reward (Image via Garena)

Gamers can also stand a chance at Beatz Token (Ruby) by signing in to their Free Fire account and opening the special event interface.

Other events

They will have to play the game for a specific duration (Image via Garena)

Certain upcoming events will also provide the required tokens once the user completes the given objective.

Using Beatz Token (Ruby) in Free Fire

Press on the exchange button (Image via Garena)

Users can directly exchange the 3x Beatz Token (Ruby) to get one star through the Drone Supply section on the special event interface. However, this limit is capped to a maximum of 80 stars.

Gem Shuffle (Image via Garena)

However, gamers may also use one of these tokens to play Gem Shuffle, where they will receive stars depending on how quickly they were able to accomplish the objective.

Here are the steps to use them to participate in Gem Shuffle:

Step 1: Users must open the special event interface by tapping on the icon.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the unlocked location and then use the token to play the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

After collecting stars, gamers can get rewards from the Drone Supply.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan