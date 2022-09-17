How to contact Free Fire support to resolve negative diamond and other game concerns

Launched five years ago, Garena's Free Fire is a well-established mobile shooting game. The developers continue to release many new features, updates, and events for their players to enjoy, with Garena also working hard to keep their releases free of any problems.

Over time, many in-game issues and concerns have decreased in number. However, they have not been completely eliminated. Users may still encounter different game concerns, ranking glitches, payment issues, and more. Among the various issues that players face, the negative diamonds issue is quite a major one, but it is rarely discussed.

Users should always report this issue to the game's support team to avoid major losses or potential account restrictions.

Note: Garena is unlikely to listen to players whose accounts have been found guilty of any illegitimate acts with the FF client app or within the game.

A detailed guide to contacting Free Fire support to resolve in-game issues

Here are the steps to follow to receive support from the game's help center:

Step 1: You will first need to go to the Free Fire Support webpage. You can get there directly by using this link.

Accessing the Help Center for FF-relevant issues and queries (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must tap on the "Sign In" button located in the top-right corner, which will redirect you to the FF Customer Service page.

Step 3: On the landing page, you will need to link your FF account to be able to submit a ticket. To do so, tap on any of the available login options. You must only select the login option with which you have associated their FF ID.

Users must link their FF IDs to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After a successful login, you will be redirected back to the Help Center page with your accounts linked.

Step 5: Tap on the drop-down menu in the top-right corner, indicating your in-game nickname. Three options (My Requests, Submit a Request, and Sign Out) will be visible. Click on the "Submit a Request" option.

Users can also learn about specific issues in detail on the same FF Support page (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Subsequently, you must select the game (Free Fire or its MAX variant) for which they want to submit a request.

Step 7: You will now need to fill out a request form. You will be asked to select the type of issue, choose the problem, and describe the issue. You should also provide a screenshot or a short video clip as evidence of the issue faced.

UID and nickname will automatically be filled (Image via Garena)

Step 8: Lastly, you must click on the "Submit" button to send the request to the Free Fire team.

After submission, you must patiently wait for a response. You can always visit the "My Requests" section as mentioned in the fifth step to know the status of your Requests.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country should not play the same title. Instead, they should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which is not restricted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far