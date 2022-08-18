How to create colorful Free Fire signatures in August 2022 (MAX version)

Signatures, Battle Styles, and Social Styles are a few of the profile customization options that are available in Free Fire MAX. Signatures have become the most prominent customization feature, and gamers often use them to express themselves to visiting users.

In addition to including various symbols, several players have started to use colored text in their signatures to add to the visual appeal. Here's a complete guide for players looking to get a custom colorful signature in FF MAX.

Guide to getting a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can easily create a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX by prefixing the text with hex color codes. These must be enclosed within square brackets, and players can utilize multiple codes in a single line.

Garena has set a few restrictions on this signature as its maximum length is 50 characters. This includes all spaces and special characters. As a result, all signatures with more than the specified characters will be truncated.

Players can follow the steps below to get a colorful signature:

Step 1: After deciding on the text to be utilized, gamers should open the profile section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the banner at the top.

Click on the edit option beside the existing signature (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should click on the gear icon to open the 'Player Info' dialog box. Clicking on the edit option in the bottom right corner of the signature will allow users to make their changes.

Alternatively, players can also click on the existing signature on their profile to modify it.

Users will have to paste the text with hex code before it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Type or paste the required text and precede it with the hex color code. These codes can also change the colors of the symbols as well.

Step 4: Click the 'OK' button to get a colorful signature.

The output will only be visible to other users (Image via Garena)

However, after changing the signature with the codes, individuals will have to access their profile through another account to see the changes, as the colored output is only visible to other visiting users.

Users can change their signature as often as they desire. Unlike the IGN (In-Game Name), users do not need to spend diamonds, the game's premium in-game currency, to change their signature.

Color codes

Gamers can use the color codes before the text (Image via Garena)

Gamers can directly copy and use the following codes to get a colorful signature in the game:

Blue: [0000FF]

Green: [008000]

White: [FFFFFF]

Purple: [800080]

Red: [FF0000]

Orange: [FFA500]

Cyan: [00FFFF]

Yellow: [FFFF00]

Brown: [A52A2A]

Silver: [C0C0C0]

Crimson: [DC143C]

Gold: [FFD700]

Magenta: [FF00FF]

Black: [000000]

Light Blue: [ADD8E6]

Grey: [808080]

Players are not limited to using these colors and can also create some unique hex codes for themselves. Users can search for 'Color Picker' on Google to create custom hex codes for their chosen colors.

Note: The trick to obtaining the colored signature in Free Fire MAX is working as the OB35 update, but this may change in a future patch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi